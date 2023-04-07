Dan Britton

IGU

Dan Britton

 Photo courtesy of IGU

The Interior Gas Utility board of directors unanimously approved a new two-year contract Tuesday with North Pole-based Helzer Logistics, Inc. to transport liquefied natural gas from its Cook Inlet production facility to various storage sites in Big Lake, Talkeetna, Fairbanks and North Pole.

IGU will pay Helzer Logistics $3.5 million per year. The contract provides three one-year extensions.