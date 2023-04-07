The Interior Gas Utility board of directors unanimously approved a new two-year contract Tuesday with North Pole-based Helzer Logistics, Inc. to transport liquefied natural gas from its Cook Inlet production facility to various storage sites in Big Lake, Talkeetna, Fairbanks and North Pole.
IGU will pay Helzer Logistics $3.5 million per year. The contract provides three one-year extensions.
Dan Britton, IGU’s executive director, said the utility’s previous contractor opted not to renew the contract at previous rates and instead put in a bid at a much higher cost.
The original contract, set at just under $3 million, allowed for three one-year extensions.
“[Helzer] has experience hauling other fuels, though not LNG specifically,” Britton told his board of directors Monday. Helzer, he said, is hauling for other companies including PetroStar and Crowley.
He added the company has experience hauling from the North Slope and transporting hazardous materials.
The average LNG volume per delivery is about 1,000 cubic feet. The $3.5 million is set by the number of trips made and cost per trip.
“We are going to do more trips next year than we do this year,” Britton said. “And our cost per trip will go up.”
IGU recently signed a 20-year deal with Horizon Midstream and Hilcorp North Slope LLC for natural gas from the North Slope, with Horizon operating a new LNG production facility.
Britton said IGU will issue a separate transportation bid for its North Slope contract. He added it would be unlikely Helzer would accept the terms in its new contract for any transport from the North Slope.