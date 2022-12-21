When the Interior Gas Utility set its goal to install 600 new natural gas service lines for this year, it was considered an ambitious goal.
But IGU General Manager Dan Britton said the utility hit its goal — and added 35 additional residential and commercial connections in Fairbanks and North Pole homes by Oct. 10, on top of 16,500 linear feet of main lines.
“In a short construction season in Fairbanks and North Pole, it can be challenging to get your crews ramped up efficiently and then get the work done before the ground starts to freeze,” Britton said at a Monday North Pole City Council meeting. “This year we managed to get everything scheduled and add some additional lines above our plan.”
The majority of the new hookups are based in Fairbanks, including a just over 400 combined residential and commercial service lines. The rest were installed in North Pole.
“We’re starting to see the interest pick up more and more in North Pole as people become more familiar with the fact that we are here,” Britton said, “and the fact that builders prefer natural gas to oil.”
IGU’s board of directors budgeted $1 million for main line installation this past construction season.
Britton expects to add an additional $1 million main lines and 600 service lines in 2023.
IGU has other long-term goals, including securing additional funding to help offset conversion costs.
Over the past few years, the Fairbanks North Star Borough provided about $3.25 million for oil-to-gas conversions, which provides qualifying residents with up to $7,500 for conversion. Additional funding was provided via the Environmental Protection Agency’s Targeted Air Shed Grants (or TAG) through the borough.
“It really helps customers to make the conversion and offset some of the costs,” Britton said.
Britton stressed the borough’s oil-to-gas conversion program isn’t limited to IGU. Borough residents who want to convert from oil to propane can do so. In addition, the borough has a wood-to-oil conversion program.
Conversions are done by a contractor, while IGU crews install the lines and meter.
The total change-out cost depends on the level of conversion, Britton added. Installing a new high-efficiency boiler could cost around $15,000 before any rebate. A relatively new oil boiler could be converted for around $3,000.
All change-out programs are available to residents who live in the borough’s non-attainment area, which include the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole, Farmer’s Loop, Goldstream and Badger.
IGU recently submitted a TAQ funding request that includes $4 million for distribution line expansion.
“That will allow us to continue to build out the distribution system,” Britton said. “Any federal grants we get will help offset any loans we would otherwise have to take out for growth and help keep costs manageable.”
Currently, when IGU receives requests from an area without service, it will consider the cost to build a gas main “and make sure we are doing the most economical expansions first.”
IGU keeps all information collected and will map areas not considered economically feasible “so we can know where high levels of interest are and target them for our next expansion.”
Britton said the current liquified natural gas supply is strong for the winter season.
As of Sunday, IGU had about 3.85 million gallons in its Fairbanks-based 5.25 million gallon storage facility. The North Pole facility has a 185,000 gallon capacity.
“It’s a significant amount of storage in our community for security of supply,” Britton said.
Long-term supply will be an issue, Britton said. IGU has a long-term supply contract with Hilcorp, Alaska LLC for LNG imported from Cook Inlet lasting potentially for the next decade.
“As we continue to grow and add customers, we will need additional LNG production, and in order to that, we will need additional gas to feed into liquefaction facilities,” Britton said.
Hilcorp in May warned Alaska utilities dependent on LNG supplies that Cook Inlet’s supply forecasts are uncertain past 2029.
“The board has been deliberating on it, and we will be discussing some options for future supply in the coming months,” Britton said.