Dan Britton

courtesy of the IGU

Dan Britton, general manager of the Interior Gas Utility.

 Photo courtesy of the IGU

When the Interior Gas Utility set its goal to install 600 new natural gas service lines for this year, it was considered an ambitious goal.

But IGU General Manager Dan Britton said the utility hit its goal — and added 35 additional residential and commercial connections in Fairbanks and North Pole homes by Oct. 10, on top of 16,500 linear feet of main lines.

