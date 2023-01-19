The Interior Gas Utility board of directors unanimously approved a set of 20-year contracts in what board members called a historic deal. The agreement includes the first sale of North Slope natural gas to a nonlocal utility.

One deal will move IGU’s contract with Hilcorp Alaska, LLC for natural gas source from the Cook Inlet to the gas and oil company’s North Slope subsidiary, Hilcorp North Slope.

