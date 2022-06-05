An Iditarod sled dog missing for three months after bolting from a race checkpoint has been found healthy and safe 150 miles away.
Leon, a 3-year-old husky mix, will be flying back to France with his owner, Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, after a checkup with a veterinarian.
No one will ever know the canine’s adventures after Leon slipped his collar and bolted on March 13 at the race checkpoint in Ruby.
Leon was identified last week after he started visiting a cabin in the McGrath area, where he was receiving food handouts, according to a statement from race officials. Dos Santos Borges was notified and en route to Alaska when a resident on Saturday was able to capture and contain Leon.
An Iditarod spokesman said in a written statement that Leon appears healthy, although he has lost some weight.
Dos Santos Borges chronicled the reunion on social media, posting several photos of Leon's return.
The search for the missing Iditarod sled dog received a lot of media attention to let the public know to be on the lookout for the dog with yellow fur and brown eyes lost somewhere on the Alaska tundra.
Volunteers, including area mushers, had helped to search for the missing dog. The Air Force had done several flyovers looking for Leon.
Dos Santos Borges spent several weeks trying to find Leon and had chartered small planes hoping to spot him. He also printed and circulated posters with the dog’s photo that stated “Leon is very shy. Please do not chase!”
But no one was expecting that Leon would turn up 150 miles from the checkpoint where he ran away.
Iditarod officials said that Regal Air and community members helped with transporting Leon’s owner to McGrath, where he was reunited with Leon. The two then flew to Anchorage, where they are scheduled to return to their home in France.
Dos Santo Borges posted a photo on Facebook of Leon on the Regal Air flight to Anchorage, with the following message “Leon is with me! Thank you! A great story, a beautiful story of love and friendship between all the people who helped, who thought very hard about this reunion. Thank you! Life is gooooood!”
The Iditarod bio of Dos Santos Borges includes the following statement by the rookie musher: “I started dog sledding with shelter dogs and I still have some in my team, they guide me daily. They are not the strongest, the greatest but they are my family, my friends.”
The Iditarod tweeted late Saturday that Leon had been found — looking skinnier but healthy.
Iditarod officials also released a statement to let the public know that Leon was back with his 44-year-old owner. They thanked the community of volunteers and organizations that looked for Leon and shared information about the missing dog.
“The Iditarod cannot express enough gratitude for all of Iditarod Nation’s help, prayers, thoughts and well wishes for Leon,” officials said in a prepared statement. “From the volunteers to the search fund organizers and the individual donors, community members along the trail and the heroes of McGrath who have helped towards the cause of finding Leon. Alaska is an incredibly special place as is the spirit of the community, which is part of what makes The Last Great Race so special. Thank you, Iditarod Nation, and welcome home, Leon!”