Dan Kaduce of Chatanika finishes the 2022 Iditarod. Kaduce, who finished the race in fourth place with all 14 dogs, earned the Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award at the Iditarod Banquet following the race.

As a small field of mushers prepares for the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, its CEO Rob Urbach shared some highlights.

“It’s been a very interesting period of challenges as we’ve had to navigate through the past two years of the Covid dynamic,” Urbach said at a virtual town hall meeting Monday. “We’re looking to come out of that dynamic.”

