As a small field of mushers prepares for the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, its CEO Rob Urbach shared some highlights.
“It’s been a very interesting period of challenges as we’ve had to navigate through the past two years of the Covid dynamic,” Urbach said at a virtual town hall meeting Monday. “We’re looking to come out of that dynamic.”
As the organization prepares for the 2023 race, Urbach noted a return to past traditions, including in-person meetings leading up to the March 4 start.
The Iditarod banquet, which had 1,500 people in February 2020, was canceled for the 2021 year and excluded mushers in 2022 for their protection. Urbach noted the organization canceled several ancillary events over the past two years.
“We are excited for our musher’s banquet gala,” Urbach said. “At this point we intend to go back to what we’ve had in the past, which is having mushers at our gala.”
The Iditarod will revert to its southern route, which hasn’t been raced since 2019. The route will run through the villages of Shageluk, Anvik, Grayling and Eagle Island.
Its March 4 ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage “will come back in full force,” followed by the official Nov. 5 race start in Willow.
The Iditarod will also institute a new dog tracker program.
“We’re rolling out a plan where every returning job will have a harness with a satellite tracker,” Urbach said. “We certainly hope no dog will ever escape from our return dog function or any checkpoint, but a built in tracker will help find them.”
A smaller musher field also means a smaller corps of volunteers. Urbach said in the past, the Iditarod had need for up to 1,500 volunteers, but it may be reduced.
Urbach said despite the enthusiasm shown for the upcoming race, Iditarod faces a number of challenges.
Nome, where the race trail ends, still faces recovery from Typhoon Merbok, which devastated Western Alaska coastal communities in September.
The Nome Nugget, an iconic hotel, burned down during the storm. Iditarod staff and volunteers stayed at the Nugget.
“Housing is always a challenge in Nome, but this year will be an additional challenge,” Urbach said. “We’ll find a way to navigate that issue.”
Supply chain concerns are also causing logistical issues.
Urbach said Iditarod staff “are hoping that Covid won’t be an issue,” and don’t have plans to conduct testing, like it has over the past few years.
“That could change if the virus trajectory changes drastically and merits that,” Urbach said. “We will have protocols in place in case a volunteer has symptoms, but at this point we don’t plan to have the protocols we worked diligently and hard to put in place in 2021 and 2022.”
He added those protocols added another layer to Iditarod crews during the two years.
“We were health administrators, we did 5,000 tests in 12 locations,” Urbach. “But we hope to be full-blown back to where we were in 2019 when no one knew what Covid was.”
However, the 2023 musher roster will be smaller than previous years. Only 34 mushers have signed up, including 25 veterans and nine rookies. The field includes defending champion Brent Sass and past winner Pete Kaiser.
“It is a bit of a wake up call and we are looking at that dynamic of why the field size is that small,” Urbach said.
Iditarod staff have already identified a few key challenges, with inflation at the head.
“Mushing’s a tough sport, it always has been years, but this year has been exasperated,” Urbach said. “I know a lot of our mushers remember when their straw was 20 bucks a pound and now it’s 70 bucks, or when kibble was 20 bucks a bag and now it’s 60 or 70.”
He added qualifier races haven’t yielded strong returns, whether from a lack of participation or more mushers timing out.
“We have some new initiatives we are thinking about and we are trying to listen to the community to determine what is needed,” Urbach said. “We certainly want to expand our numbers back up and get some fresh blood.”
Some potential ideas include co-ops that could reduce mushers’ supply costs, hosting an additional qualifying race in conjunction with the 2024 race.
“The notion there is that we could piggyback on our infrastructure to allow younger, less experienced mushers to race on the trail and at the same time see the professionalism of how we run our race.”
The 2024 qualifier race depends on the Iditarod’s ability to safely execute it.
Another concept involves a youth short course race to inspire teenagers in partnership with the Jr. Iditarod.
“The way that could work is youth leaving Willow at 10 a.m., went to Skwentna and watch the main field back,” Urbach said. “It’s an absolute imperative to inspire our youth.”