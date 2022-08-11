It may take several weeks for law enforcement to release the identity of the person who perished in a house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road last Friday.
According to Austin McDaniel, spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, the remains of the person found in the home were sent to the State Medical Examiner Office. However, the body was severely burned in the fire, and due to the “deteriorated state of the remains,” the identification process may take several weeks, McDaniel said.
The blaze occurred in a single-story home on the 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road, which is near Mile 16 of CHSR, shortly around 4 a.m. Aug. 5. The home was located outside of a fire protection area, so troopers responded to find the structure “heavily engulfed” in flames. The remains of a deceased adult were located in the home, according to a statement from troopers.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, but it appears that the blaze started in the living room.
Neighbors reported that the homeowner and sole occupant of the home, an adult male, was seen the evening before the blaze started. This, combined with the fact that his primary vehicles were in the driveway, led troopers to conclude that there was “a high probability that he was inside” the home at the time of the fire.
An Alaska Department of Public Safety Deputy Fire Marshall is investigating the origin and cause of the Friday morning fire.
