It may take several weeks for law enforcement to release the identity of the person who perished in a house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road last Friday.

According to Austin McDaniel, spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, the remains of the person found in the home were sent to the State Medical Examiner Office. However, the body was severely burned in the fire, and due to the “deteriorated state of the remains,” the identification process may take several weeks, McDaniel said.

