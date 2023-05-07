A team of five Fairbanks high school students and their robot earned first place in its division for design in a national competition last month.
The 18185 Lightbotics, IDEA Homeschool’s team, traveled to Huston, Texas, for the FIRST World Robotics Championship from April 19-22 to compete with 192 teams from around the globe, said IDEA Fairbanks site administrator Dawn Cogan.
FIRST stands for “For the Recognition of Science and Technology and “encourages kids to design, build and program robots all while sharing their skills and encouraging STEM in their communities,” Cogan said by email.
The team included students Curtis Beck, Alexander Burgess, Zachary Burgess, Lucan Nussbaumer and Jordan Zesiger, led by their coach Kara Beck.
“The team of five boys from team Lightbotics has been building and programing robots together since elementary school and were very excited to be one of two teams to represent Alaska this year,” Cogan said. The other Alaska team attending came from Anchorage.
Curtis Beck, the team captain and an IDEA junior, said the tournament was more than just about competition. He noted most states and high schools from 20 countries were represented at the championships.
“We got to learn from a lot the teams who were there,” Beck said. “It was great to meet other high schoolers from around the world and learn about how they had to build their robot.”
Beck said the Lightbotics team started building and programing their robot in September, leading to its first place design award in Huston.
The Lightbotics robot was designed using spinning Gecko Wheels to intake the cone elements and they were specifically recognized for their innovative use of carbon fiber ski poles, donated to them from a local ski shop, which made their intake fast and light.
Beck said several businesses, including Beaver Sport and Alcan Builders, donated equipment and material for the robot.
“We used CAD software to design the robot, so that allowed us to test things in virtual environment before we actually built it,” Beck said. “We used Java for the programming language and had to create certain libraries for things.”
Some programming involved ensuring motors worked correctly and how far the robot could move on autonomous mode before a team member took control.
The FIRST World Championship competition centers around one primary game several matches. Teams are paired together in an “alliance” where they compete with paired teams.
Beck said his team competed in 11 matches, where the goal was to place cones on poles with the robot. Robots operate autonomously for the first 30 seconds before a team member starts controlling it with a game console-like controller.
Teams operate in an atmosphere on friendly cooperation and competition, allowing teams to assist and share ideas and resources as needed.
At one point during the five-day competition, Beck said 3D-printed piece broke off another team’s robot.
“We had a solder with us and we were able to help repair it the robot by melting it back to the robot,” Beck said. “We want to compete with each other but also want to help each other.”
Beck said nothing went wrong with his team’s robot during the championships and didn’t require repairs.
He credits that to troubleshooting everything during the build process, including solving an issue with the robot’s mechanical arm’ pulley system.
“We had a problem with that at start of the year but figured out how to overcome it,” Beck said.
Robotics, he said, means more than just assembling a kit project. It requires engineering, programming and design skills, proof of concepts and teamwork, on top of outreach.
“We did a lot of outreach, such as being at events like the Outdoor Show and Home and Garden Show, or going to local schools like the Pearl Creek STEM Night event,” Beck said. “It’s really cool with the elementary schools because we get to see kids interact and drive the robot.
The team also benefits from visits to UAF facilities “to learn what is in the future for us.”
“Some of the things we see can pull ideas from, such as from programmers,” Beck said. “We can get some good some input.”
The engineering component was what pulled Beck into robotics.
“Engineering aspect is great and sharing that with other kids is cool,” he said. “Now I want to become an engineer, a chance to explore things in the real world is cool.”