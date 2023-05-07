A team of five Fairbanks high school students and their robot earned first place in its division for design in a national competition last month.

The 18185 Lightbotics, IDEA Homeschool’s team, traveled to Huston, Texas, for the FIRST World Robotics Championship from April 19-22 to compete with 192 teams from around the globe, said IDEA Fairbanks site administrator Dawn Cogan.

