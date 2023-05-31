Robotics Gadget girls

Gadget Girls, IDEA Homeschool’s all-girl LEGO Robotics Team comes back to Alaska as a finalist in the Champions’s Award catergory of the FIRST LEGO League Razorback Open Invitational in Arkansas. The team includes Leah Lewellyn, Hannah Lewellyn, Lauren Burgess, Shannon Burgess, Charlie Clark and Alexandra Lorenzana.

An IDEA Homeschool Fairbanks all-girls robotics team took away a finalist award from a LEGO robotics national championship tournament held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The team, Gadget Girls, includes six members from Fairbanks, North Pole and Delta Junction.

