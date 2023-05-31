An IDEA Homeschool Fairbanks all-girls robotics team took away a finalist award from a LEGO robotics national championship tournament held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The team, Gadget Girls, includes six members from Fairbanks, North Pole and Delta Junction.
The FIRST LEGO League Razorback Open Invitational included 80 championship teams from across the U.S. and from South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, Spain and Israel.
The Gadget Girls ranked as a finalist under the Champion’s Award along with seven other teams.
IDEA Homeschool Fairbanks principal Dawn Cogan noted the team “worked very hard the past several years to prepare for this competition.”
Coach Danielle Burgess, in an email, said the team has won back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023, along with the 2022 University of Alaska Fairbanks Arctic Innovation Competition award for their age group.
“They have been together for four seasons and have seen great success as a team,” Burgess said. “They are IDEA Fairbanks’ first all girls robotics team.”
FIRST LEGO League is an international competition organized by FIRST and designed for elementary and middle school students “who are introduced to a scientific and real-world challenge for teams to focus and research on,” according to FIRST’s mission statement.
Teams must design, build and program a robot that can function independently for the first two-and-a-half minutes and complete up to 15 tasks.
Burgess said this theme for 2023’s competition, SuperPowered, focused on energy.
“The teams were also required to develop a solution to a real world energy related problem,” Burgess said. The Gadget Girls all share a love of animals and every season they work to incorporate the FLL theme into a solution that makes an impact to help animals.”
Because of the theme, the Gadget Girls “focused on the problem of birds colliding with power lines, one of the most common interruptions for electrical distribution worldwide,” Burgess said.
“Their plan was to identify the reasons why current solutions were not working and design a more effective bird visibility marker for power lines,” she said.
The team members consulted with experts and technicians in Alaskan communities for research and feedback.
Burgess said those experts included representatives from University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology, the Alaska Raptor Center, the Division of Wildlife Conservation, electricians, and electrical companies around Alaska and Preformed Line Products.
“The girls designed a product prototype they called the Whistler Chatterbox,” Burgess said. “It is designed to hang on power lines as a visibility marker. It has chimes attached to make noise and for movement and utilizes bright UV visible colors as well as prismatic light reflecting material.”
Burgess said the team members are aging out of Gadget Girls because of FIRST LEGO League’s age requirements but “several of the girls are planning to join IDEA’s high school robotics team, Lightbotics” when they start high school.
IDEA’s Lightbotics team earned a first place award in April at the FIRST World Robotics Championship in Huston. The championship focused on more advanced high school level robotics.
