Ice jams along the Yukon River caused massive flooding in several Interior Villages, including Eagle, Circle and Fort Yukon, according to the National Weather Service and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Eagle and Eagle Village were impacted after ice jams caused flooding Friday night. Break-up successfully occurred by Saturday morning as the ice flow continued past the communities.
However, the National Weather Service reported the water withdrew rapidly, leaving a mile and a half of blocks of ice between Eagle and Eagle Village.
The National Weather Service described near-record flooding had occurred in Circle as large blocks of ice pushed onshore and damaged nearby structures.
Circle flooded Saturday night as a 90-mile ice jam pushed past the community, causing the village to activate its flood plan and force residents to seek shelter at higher ground.
National Weather Service hydrologist Ed Plumb said water levels rose about 10 feet in 30 minutes, pushing ice and water into the community.
“Nearly all the buildings were impacted or flooded,” Plumb said. “Some were knocked off their foundations.”
National Weather Service indicates it may be near-record levels compared to ones that occurred in 1945, but those estimates still need to be confirmed by people on the ground.
“It’s definitely the worst one in recent memory,” Plumb said Monday.
Fort Yukon saw similar high waters Sunday night after the ice jam hit harder ice.
“The water came up to the ground floor of the tribal hall and some homes were affected,” Plumb said.
A flood watch has been issued for Beaver and Stevens Village, but Plumb said River Watch teams are especially concerned with Stevens Village.
“The river goes into a big canyon near the village and the ice tends to degrade slower because it is shaded in the canyon,” Plumb said. “When that ice and water passes by Stevens Village it could get stopped by harder, stronger ice that’s been slower to melt because of the shade.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday issued a disaster declaration to help impacted communities respond to the situation.
“There are many communities downstream from the communities currently flooding. As the break-up front moves down river we could see additional flooding,” said Dunleavy in a prepared statement. “We will make sure flood impacted communities receive critical life saving assistance while we simultaneously provide information and warnings to those who could still be impacted by ice jams.”
According to the Division of Homeland Security spokesperson Jeremy Zidek, River Watch teams have been constantly scouting the rivers on a daily basis.
Zidek said Circle prepared in advance to evacuate people but damage was significant.
“A lot of homes have been pushed off foundations but there were no major injuries,” Zidek said. “Circle does have history of flooding, so they were highly aware of the conditions this year.”
He added “a lot of people were relocated to Fairbanks.”
Impacted and flooded villages had sustained damage to power, water and communications systems.
“We are working with Tanana Chiefs Conference to get some generators to communities for power,” Zidek said. “We are also working to get some backup communications in there.”
Ice jams on the Kuskokwim River caused flooding in Crooked Creek after water pushed over the bank. Most of the people took shelter in the community’s school at higher ground.
Some evacuation requests came from Crooked Creek, which were provided by Donlin Gold Mine. The Alaska National Guard airlifted one resident to Bethel after the person lost essential medications in the flood.
The Alaska Department of Transportation has deployed crews to impacted areas to assess the damage. In Eagle, crews continue to slowly remove ice and sediment from Mission Roadway between Eagle and Eagle Village. Additional equipment is being brought in to speed up operations.
The Steese Highway near Circle remains partially flooded, with one lane open. Floodwaters initially overtopped the road between the town and airport but have since receded.
Later than normal break up, a high snow pack and a cold winter have been among the primary reasons for flooding along the river.
Snow melt has caused flooding in the Glennallen area, impacting areas around Moose Creek and Trooper Creek.
Zidek said the Alaska State Emergency Operation Center dispatched an emergency management specialist to assist the local emergency management team.
While water was reported on the Glenn Highway and caused some erosion, the roadway remains open with 24-hour flagging and pilot car operations.
Dunleavy’s disaster declaration covers Alaska Gateway Regional Education Attendance Area, including Eagle; the Yukon Flats REAA, which includes Circle; Kuspuk REAA, including Crooked Creek; and Copper River REAA, including Glenallen.
The public assistance provision helps communities and some nonprofits restore critical infrastructure to a pre-disaster condition and can reimburse emergency response costs.
Individual assistance can provide people and households with disaster recovery grants and temporary housing assistance if their primary residence is impacted.
Zidek said that people should facilitate their own recovery process if possible, noting that any federal or state assistance can take time.
“They should take photos and video, make a list of what was damaged and work with their insurance companies if they have coverage to try starting the claims process,” Zidek said. “Keep your receipts and documents.”
The State Emergency Operation Center has been activated to Level 3 — Active Incident Response — and is coordinating with the Alaska State Troopers, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Alaska National Guard, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, National Weather Service, Donlin Gold, Alaska Energy Authority, Tanana Chief’s Conference, Association of Village Council Presidents, Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and other organizations.
“We have all hands on deck,” Zidek said.
The National Weather Service canceled a previous flood watch for the Upper Chena River, which included Chena Hot Springs and Chena Lakes Recreation Area. However, Plumb, with the National Weather Service, said snow melt has been more gradual.
“The Chena will still rise and will still be high, so people should be cautious,” Plumb said.