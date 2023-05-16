Ice jams along the Yukon River caused massive flooding in several Interior Villages, including Eagle, Circle and Fort Yukon, according to the National Weather Service and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Eagle and Eagle Village were impacted after ice jams caused flooding Friday night. Break-up successfully occurred by Saturday morning as the ice flow continued past the communities.

