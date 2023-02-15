The Ice Alaska park opens Friday for the 2023 World Ice Art Championships.

The World Ice Art Championship is a six-week long ice sculpting event at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. Artists from around the globe manipulate blocks of ice into art — each block of ice is approximately 6 feet tall, 4 feet wide, and 3 feet deep, weighing over 4,000 pounds. According to Ice Alaska, 1.2 million pounds of ice are harvested for this competition.

