The Ice Alaska park opens Friday for the 2023 World Ice Art Championships.
The World Ice Art Championship is a six-week long ice sculpting event at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. Artists from around the globe manipulate blocks of ice into art — each block of ice is approximately 6 feet tall, 4 feet wide, and 3 feet deep, weighing over 4,000 pounds. According to Ice Alaska, 1.2 million pounds of ice are harvested for this competition.
Teams are scored on a 100-point scale by five judges. Judges evaluate sculptures by their first impression, creativity, composition, the degree of difficulty, precision, presentation and proportion. The blocks of ice are known as the “Arctic Diamond.”
Josh Niven, a Michigan resident, has been sculpting at the World Ice Art Championships for the past five years. He started sculpting 13 years ago after culinary school.
This year, Niven is participating in the multi-block and the double-block competitions. He said that while his sculpture is a secret, it’ll be based on a goddess from Norse mythology. He uses various chainsaws, chisels, and die grinders to sculpt the ice.
“Mother Nature makes the ice and controls the temperature we carve it in,” Niven said.
The Collegiate competition is from Feb. 15 to 17. Twenty one-person teams enter the competition and build sculptures up to 10 feet tall in 36 hours. The awards ceremony is at 8 p.m. Feb. 18.
The multi-block classic competition is Feb. 17 to 22. Teams made up of no more than four people are each are given nine blocks of ice to sculpt in five and a half days. The awards ceremony is at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
The double-block classic competition is Feb. 25-27. Teams in this category sculpt two blocks of ice into art in 2½ days. The awards ceremony is at 8 p.m. Feb. 28.
The single-block classic competition is from March 2-4. More than 20 single person teams build an ice sculpture ten feet tall in 36 hours. The awards ceremony is at 8 p.m. March 5.
The youth classic competition is from March 13-16. Ice Alaska encourages young residents to learn ice sculpting skills with a school curriculum at this competition. Team members in this category are ages 13 to 18. The awards ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Medals and gift certificates are awarded to first, second and third place.
Tickets can be purchased from icealaska.com/tickets. Tickets are $6 for children over 6 years old; $17 for adults; and $12 for military members and seniors. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free. A season pass costs $35.
Ice Alaska is open from noon to 10 p.m. from Feb. 17 to March 31. It is located at the Tanana State Fairgrounds at 1800 College Rd.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com