Ski For Women

Members of the Ladies of Leisure ski group, dressed as gnomettes, cross the finish line together in the annual Ski for Women at Birch Hill Recreation Area. The group dresses up each year for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living. 

 News-Miner file photo

The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living is hosting its annual Ski for Women event, a ski party and fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Birch Hill Recreation Area.

Ski for Women is an 80s-themed ski party benefitting survivors of violence at the IACNVL, a nonprofit organization that strives for a violence-free community. The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living provides free confidential help as well as emergency shelter for women and children in need of safety, advocacy, support and legal advocacy.