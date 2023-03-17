The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living is hosting its annual Ski for Women event, a ski party and fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Birch Hill Recreation Area.
Ski for Women is an 80s-themed ski party benefitting survivors of violence at the IACNVL, a nonprofit organization that strives for a violence-free community. The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living provides free confidential help as well as emergency shelter for women and children in need of safety, advocacy, support and legal advocacy.