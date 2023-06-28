About 50 teachers, parents, students, legislators and school board members donned “Red for Ed” T-shirts outside the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office Tuesday to voice their opposition to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of public education funding.

Last week, Dunleavy vetoed $87 million in education funding from the state budget; the Fairbanks North Star Borough lost $8 million of the $16 million it would have received for Fiscal Year 2024. The move has drawn ire from educators across Alaska.

