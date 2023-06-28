About 50 teachers, parents, students, legislators and school board members donned “Red for Ed” T-shirts outside the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office Tuesday to voice their opposition to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of public education funding.
Last week, Dunleavy vetoed $87 million in education funding from the state budget; the Fairbanks North Star Borough lost $8 million of the $16 million it would have received for Fiscal Year 2024. The move has drawn ire from educators across Alaska.
“What are you saying to education,” school board member Melissa Burnett ask. “When did Republicans and conservatives become anti-education?”
The $16 million was only enough for the school district to maintain the status quo and not enough to improve the school district, Burnett said. With only half that, people will lose their jobs.
“We need to fund public education,” state Rep. Maxine Dibert, D-Fairbanks, said. “This is a devastating cut.”
Less state funding for public education has a direct impact on students, Danette Peterson, Fairbanks Education Association president-elect, said. Less funding leads to increased class size. Many classrooms are designed for 25 students, and her literature class last year had 39.
“Our school district has really tried to cut and make good decisions,” Peterson, who teaches at Hutchinson High School, said. “I don’t know where else to cut.”
As the number of teachers shrinks due to lost funding, other teachers are expected to pick up the slack, Peterson said.
“It’s hard to imagine what teaching 40 students is like,” Peterson said. “Can you do it as a teacher? Yeah you can. Is it the same quality? No.”
April Smith, a conservative member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, said she is frustrated with Dunleavy’s veto. Since joining the school board three years ago, she said she has worked to institute policy changes championed by Alaska’s conservative politicians.
“I feel they didn’t keep their part of the bargain,” Smith said.
The Alaska Legislature has the ability to override Dunleavy’s veto, but that is unlikely to happen. The Legislature lacks the votes needed to call a special session, according to KTUU.
Even if the Legislature did convene again, a 75% majority in both chambers is needed to override the governor’s veto.
There is some hope for public education funding in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Borough Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski, at a Tuesday school board meeting, said the assembly will call a special meeting on July 13 to advance an ordinance that would provide additional funding for the school district. If advanced, the ordinance would go to a July 27 public hearing.
The supplemental local funding would come from what he called a “surplus” in the borough’s fund balance.
Lojewski said the anticipation was that that the full $175 million appropriated by the Legislature, of which $16.2 million would have come to the school district.
However, he noted the local funding was anticipated to be “shock absorber” in the event Dunleavy vetoed part or all of the one-time additional funding funding.
Lojewski said he personally will support a $4 million appropriation to the school district.
But the Assembly as a whole will ultimately decide how much additional local funding to appropriate.
The school board ultimately adopted a final budget Tuesday night.
