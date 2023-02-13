A Hutchison High School student organized a local chess tournament in Fairbanks on Saturday.
Evelyn Mills, a junior, is the top female chess player under the age of 18 in Alaska. She learned how to play chess online when she was 8 years old and now runs three chess clubs.
Over 30 residents participated in the free tournament on Saturday where they played six rounds of chess at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Noel Wien Library. Players ranged from beginners to experienced and there was no elimination, Mills said.
Lloyd Hilling won the tournament after winning all six rounds of the competition. “Three or four of my six games were very difficult, and could easily have gone either way,” Hillings said.
A private donation to the library for programming and events provided chess clocks, pieces, boards, food for the tournament, and some prizes. Prizes included a hoverboard, a large gummy bear, headphones and a speaker. They were donated by The Comic Shop, GameStop, Noel Wien Library, Accelerated Fitness Alaska and private donors.
Mary Ann Sweeney, Mills’ mother, said Mills started playing chess when she was in third grade at Wood River Elementary School. “As she progressed, she would be the only girl,” Sweeney said.
“Three percent of competitive chess players are women,” Mills said. She said women aren’t encouraged as much as men are to play chess.
There is currently only one woman who is an active Grandmaster, Mills said.
Mills often travels to Anchorage and Eagle River to compete. Her goal is to run a United States Chess Federation tournament in Alaska.
Six months ago, Mills started a chess club at the Noel Wien Library that meets from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Learn more about the Fairbanks Chess Club on Facebook or Instagram at fairbankschessclub.
