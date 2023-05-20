“Even though what we did is required by law, we did it well and we did it in style,” Valedictorian Grace Greene said to the Hutchinson High school class of 2023 on Thursday night at their graduation ceremony.
The room filled with cheers, whoops and applause as Hutchison graduated 66 students at Hering Auditorium.
Greene didn’t try to lecture her peers with life advice, saying, “Frankly, you should get that from someone who’s lived a little more life than I have.” She instead took the time to say her thank you’s and good-bye’s to her brothers, parents and teachers.
Hayden Arko was salutatorian and called on his classmates to celebrate not just their achievement but each of their lives unique potential. “So as we move forward, remember that being wrong is not a failure, but an opportunity for growth,” Arko said. “The world we step into is complex, ever changing, and filled with diverse perspectives. It is our duty to approach it with an open mind, to seek empathy and understanding, and make a positive impact wherever we go.”
Hutchison’s principal, Robyn Taylor, commended the class for its determination to get through a crazy and unpredictable high school experience. Taylor recounted the class ending their freshman year online, having a fully remote sophomore year, and spending junior year masking and re-learning to be social. Then, just when everything should have been back to normal, they had to start their senior year back online due to electrical issues with the Hutchison school building.
“You guys have a right to be upset about these circumstances, which were out of your control and resulted in changes to your high school experience,” Taylor said. “But in true Hawk fashion, you’ve risen to the challenges presented and have helped get the school back on track as a premier CTE school during your senior year due to the certifications you’ve been able to earn and the post secondary plans that many of you have set forth.”
Senior Class President Laila Murdock thanked the class for the great memories and reminded them of some of their accomplishments. One of which was winning the highly coveted spirit stick all four years, making them the first freshman class to do so in 17 years.
“Though we may be the smallest class, we are also the mightiest,” Murdock said.
Senior class advisor James Moore was the commencement speaker for the class and also presented the Principals and Leadership award to recipient Adrian Leonelli.
“He is the type of person that jumps in to help others, but also does it in a way that pushes them to learn and understand it at the same time,” Moore said. “Additionally, he has a huge heart, and has been told on more than one occasion that he’s an old man trapped in a young man’s body.”
Moore reminded students of three things that require zero talent: being on time and showing up every day, having a good work ethic, and being coachable.
“Remember that life is a constant job interview and it costs nothing to be nice. At the end of the day, character is far more important than perfection,” Moore said. “So I challenge you, Hutchison class of 2023, to have fun every single day, even if it’s only for a moment.”
Taylor ended the night with a quote from Dr. Seuss, “you have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”