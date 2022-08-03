In response to declining numbers of Fortymile and Nelchina caribou, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is taking a more conservative approach to both harvests this fall.
Both herds were large in the recent past, allowing for ample hunting opportunities. However, last winter was tough on caribou, and both Fortymile and Nelchina herds suffered low productivity and high calf mortality.
The 2022 quota for the Fortymile caribou herd will be significantly lower than in past years, ADF&G announced on Monday. The department set the quota at 900 bulls for the fall Fortymile caribou hunt, RC860, which will open Aug. 10. This is less than a quarter of the 2021 fall quota.
Based on information gained from an aerial conducted earlier this summer, ADF&G set the annual harvest quota at 1,200 bulls. This yearly total will be divided into 900 caribou during the fall hunt and 300 in the winter hunt.
The quota for Zones 1 and 4 combined (the Steese Highway area) will be 420 caribou. For Zone 2, the quota is 200 animals, and it is 280 for Zone 3, the Taylor Highway area.
For comparison, the quota was 4,500 caribou for RC860 (the fall hunt) alone in 2021. Along with the lowered quota, all hunters will have a reduced bag limit of one bull during the 2022 fall hunt. Last year, the bag limit was one caribou of either sex, and in 2020 hunters could harvest two animals.
The quotas are lower than past years because ADF&G is no longer attempting to reduce the Fortymile herd; rather, the department is trying to maintain it. This summer, ADF&G biologists conducted the first aerial survey of the Fortymile herd in five years. Based on the caribou counted in photos as well as statistical techniques used to account for the animals not photographed, biologists estimate the herd to be roughly 38,000 to 42,000 animals.
“Through a combination of increased harvest and the natural decline of the herd, the department believes herd size is now close to where it needs to be to allow the nutritional condition of individual animals to begin to improve,” reads a statement from ADF&G.
Despite being close to an ideal size, the department noted low productivity in the herd and higher than normal calf mortality. This suggests “continuing nutritional stress and low potential for herd growth,” according to a statement.
Since the herd is already struggling, in order to maintain the population for future harvests, ADF&G decided to reduce the number of caribou taken by hunters.
The Fortymile caribou herd’s range is between the White Mountains to the west to Dawson City in Yukon Territory in the east. The herd is concentrated in the central and western portions of their range, according to the ADF&G Fortymile caribou hotline.
Since the bag limit is bulls only, successful hunters are required to leave evidence of sex on the hindquarters. The season will run through Sept. 30 or until the quota is met.
The department will reevaluate the winter season and bag limit following the fall season.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline at 907-267-2310.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced reduced quotas for the Nelchina caribou herd this season. The bag limit is one bull caribou for the Unit 13 state-managed hunts (RC561, RC562, CC001, DC485 and YC495). There will not be a nonresident draw hunt this year.
The Nelchina herd has been relatively large in recent years, allowing for ample hunting opportunities to reduce the herd to help meet population objectives. However, this past winter was tough on the animals, and the herd was estimated to be just 21,000 caribou. “Severe winter conditions and late spring thaw” led to higher than average levels of adult mortality and low calf survival. Both spring migration and calving were later than usual.
The department’s objective has now shifted to growing the herd, which is reflected in the fall quotas.
Hunters can only harvest bulls, and the quotas are as follows: 70 for YC495, 70 for DC485, 140 for RC561 and RC562, and 195 for CC001.
The department believes that the quotas for RC561 and RC562 will be met in less than a week, at which point the hunts will be closed by emergency order. The quota for DC485 is also anticipated to be met quickly — before the end of the regularly scheduled season.
ADF&G will conduct composition studies and reevaluate the winter hunt in late fall. However, “it is likely that no winter seasons will open,” reads a statement from the department.
For more information, hunters should call the Nelchina hotline at 907-267-2304.