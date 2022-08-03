Caribou cam

A bull caribou from the Fortymile herd as seen from a camera around the neck of a female caribou. Cameras drop to the ground in autumn.

Photo courtesy of Libby Ehlers

 Photo courtesy of Libby Ehlers

In response to declining numbers of Fortymile and Nelchina caribou, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is taking a more conservative approach to both harvests this fall.

Both herds were large in the recent past, allowing for ample hunting opportunities. However, last winter was tough on caribou, and both Fortymile and Nelchina herds suffered low productivity and high calf mortality.

