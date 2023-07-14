Owner Randy Bezdek and The Hungry Robot are one of three businesses left in the 2023 UPS Store Small Biz Challenge.
“We know what were doing,” Bezdek said “Were doing something unique.”
The Hungry Robot is well known in Fairbanks for offering pizzas with unique toppings, such as the Burning Bumble Bee which features peppercinis and a spicy honey drizzle or the Dilly Dilly which comes with garlic cream sauce and dill pickles.
The winner of the competition will receive $25,000 and be featured in Inc. Magazine, a publication that focuses on American businesses. The winner is expected to be announced sometime in August.
Bezdek isn’t sure how he would spend the money if he wins, but he knows he would invest it in the Hungry Robot.
“I’m a big believer in not counting your chickens before they hatch,” he said.
The Robot beat out thousands of other businesses and was named a semi finalist in June. It is the only restaurant and the only Alaska business still in the competition. Last month, the public was able to vote for the businesses they wanted to win.
“A big portion of it was voting, and I owe that to the people of Fairbanks,” Bezdek said.
The other two finalists are Dry Goods Refillery, a New Jersey grocery store that focuses on sustainability and Ebony Notes, a Louisiana company that sells notebooks and other writing supplies.
The UPS Store recently flew Bezdek and the other finalists out to New York City to compete in a series of business-related challenges on the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center. He was ecstatic to be in the pizza capital of the world.
“I was born and raised in Fairbanks and I just don’t travel that much” Bezdek said.
Bezdek rode the subway all around Manhattan trying different pizza joints.
“Everybody always says that the way to tell if a pizza place is good is to order just a plain cheese slice,” he said.
Bezdek also had the opportunity to consult with other business owners in New York City.
“It was a good networking opportunity,” he said. “These are guys that own million dollar chains of UPS stores. That’s invaluable experience to be able to tap into.”
Even if Bezdek doesn’t win, he is glad he entered into the competition.
