With temperatures climbing to the mid to high 80s recently, it’s important to remember that pets, like humans, can overheat.
Since Arctic dog breeds with double coats of fur are common in Alaska, they are more susceptible to heat problems, said Dr. Irene Fisher, Chena Veterinary Clinic veterinarian. Canine heat stroke can be a concern once temperatures reach 70 degrees.
Fisher said it’s normal for pets to eat less or appear lazy in high temperatures, but they should still be monitored and given plenty of water. It’s also a good idea to keep a fan blowing where your pets like to relax.
If you think your dog has heat stroke, bring them to the veterinarian immediately.
Veterinarians will cool the animal with water and give them IV fluids if needed while monitoring their body temperature, Fisher said.
Pets should never be kept in cars — even with the windows cracked — on a hot day, Fisher said. The inside of a car on an 80-degree day can quickly reach higher than 100 degrees.
Outdoor exercise should also be limited to the morning or evening when the temperature is lower.
Pets should be walked on grass or dirt. Dogs can easily overexert themselves in the heat and by the time they realize it’s too late
“That asphalt gets hot really quickly,” Fisher said.
• Avoid overexerting your pets in hot weather, provide clean cool water and change out water dishes regularly. Provide a shaded area for your pet to relax and rest at home.
• Find a child sized swimming pool and fill it with water at your home for a nice way for your pets to cool off. It is also fun for them to get in the water and splash around.
• Make a frozen treat bowl for your pet. It both keeps your pet entertained and will help them cool off in the hot summer days. You can freeze kibble or fruit as snacks or your can put kibble in a bowl of ice to cool your dog off. Dogs love ice cubes so give them a bowl of it with some frozen fruit or kibble.
• Avoid exercising your animal in the hot summer heat. Take them on walks in the morning or at night before the hot sun comes out or after it falls. This will help avoid heat stroke or other sun related problems for your pet.
• An easy way to avoid heat stroke for your pet in the summer is to not take your pets on car rides. Leaving your pet in the car counts for a large percentage of heat stroke cases for pets in the U.S.
• Be mindful if your dog has a short head and snout — bulldogs, boxers, Japanese chin and Pekingese. These types of dogs have a harder time panting than other breads. It’s best to keep them inside or in a shaded area.
• Avoiding letting your pet rest outside in a dog house or other outside enclosure because heat likes to trap inside of the dog house creating a hotter temperature than outside. Keeping them inside with air conditioning is your best bet.
• Keeping your dog at a healthy weight will help your pet cool off better. The heavier they are the more difficult it is for the pet to cool off. Asking a veterinarian for help on how to help your pet lose weight is a great option to think about. Depending on your bread you can find helpful ways to have your little guy or gal shed some weight.
• Grooming your pet regularly will also help them stay cool in the summer heat. The longer the fur, the hotter the pet.
