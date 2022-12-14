Charles Doekler

Barbara Doekler pinning a firefighter badge on her son Charles Doekler’s lapel on Monday at Fairbanks City Hall. Photo courtesy Fairbanks Fire Department

 Photo provided by the Fairbanks Fire Department

The Fairbanks Fire Department is now 100% staffed — all 47 positions are filled — for the first time since before Scott Raygor was promoted to chief in March after three new recruits were sworn in as firefighters on Monday.

The full staffing is fleeting. It ends Friday, the last day for the department’s deputy fire marshal, who is moving out of state, but the agency is looking for a new deputy fire marshal and has come a long way since summer when firefighters were being forced to work overtime.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.