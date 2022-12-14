The Fairbanks Fire Department is now 100% staffed — all 47 positions are filled — for the first time since before Scott Raygor was promoted to chief in March after three new recruits were sworn in as firefighters on Monday.
The full staffing is fleeting. It ends Friday, the last day for the department’s deputy fire marshal, who is moving out of state, but the agency is looking for a new deputy fire marshal and has come a long way since summer when firefighters were being forced to work overtime.
The department’s fire suppression unit had nine unfilled positions when Raygor became fire chief eight months ago.
“We have our minimum staffing that we have to meet every day. If no one volunteers, we have to force someone to stay,” he said.
Raygor fixed the problem by making recruitment his top priority and by breaking from traditional hiring practices. At a time when staffing shortages are common, Raygor’s success stands out. Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs described his performance as “outstanding.”
“He is exactly the right person doing exactly the right thing,” Pruhs wrote in a text message. “He and his staff are so appreciated at the city. Kudos to Mayor Matherly for hiring him and putting him in place.”
Raygor described his recruitment methods in an interview on Tuesday.
“I thought, ‘We’ve got to be outside the box and think of this differently,’” he said. “It was the No. 1 thing. It was the No. 1 goal in that first six months.”
His recruitment program involved four main elements. First, he hired a new training captain, Myles Jellison.
Jellison then added two new training academies to the calendar. Normally, the city offers one annual training academy.
“He took the brunt of this and had to do three basically back-to-back academies in a seven-month window,” Raygor said. “That is all he has been doing.”
Third, Raygor obtained permission to hire paramedics while they were still in school. He described it as “pre-reserving” employees.
“We hired them and paid them to go to their externship as employees,” he said.
Finally, Raygor convinced city leaders to pay paramedics incentives, including a $2,000 sign-on bonus and a $2,000 bonus for staying for three years.
Paramedics can collect up to $8,000 total in bonuses after working for the Fairbanks Fire Department for five years, Raygor said.
Without an incentive, many paramedics leave after three years for departments in the Pacific Northwest with better compensation, Raygor said.
The chief said he remains hopeful that city leaders will agree to boost staffing so that the department can improve ambulance response times.
The fire department’s three newest recruits are Charles Doelker, Josiah Volkmann and Dean Pacheco.
The department also made some recent promotions. Allan Heineken was promoted to captain, and five first responders were promoted to drivers. They are Collin Field, William Vogt, Ryan Holland, Quinten Johnson and Kyle McCarty.
The deputy fire marshal position opened on Tuesday. Duties include compliance, inspections, fire plans review, public fire education programs, investigations and responding to public inquiries. Qualified applicants must have a state of Alaska or national certification as a fire investigator and as an inspector.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.