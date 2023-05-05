The Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that ensures continued operation of firearm stores and shooting ranges throughout most state-declared emergencies.
House Bill 61, sponsored by House Speaker Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla), was designed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tilton, in her sponsor statement, noted firearm retailers and shooting ranges in five states, including Alaska, were “arbitrarily closed by governors and mayors.”
“When it comes to firearms, Alaska is different compared to most other states,” Tilton wrote. “Firearm use for protection and subsistence predates Alaska’s statehood and the application of the Second Amendment.”
The bill was co-sponsored by 17 other representatives, including Reps. Mike Prax (R-North Pole), Mike Cronk (R-Tok), Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks) and Frank Tomaszewski (R-Fairbanks).
Cronk said on the House Floor Wednesday the bill “ensures equity during such declarations.” He added the bill neither expands or contracts Second Amendment rights and restrictions, does not increase magazine capacity or allow new categories of firearms to be sold and keeps intact specific federal prohibitions.
Specifically, Cronk noted the closure had an impact on subsistence hunting in Tok during the pandemic.
“It was approaching hunting season during the pandemic and there was no ammo available,” Cronk said. “We were scrambling ... ammo is extremely important to rural Alaska. We had people put their guns away because they could not find ammo for different calibers.”
The bill also includes sections to prohibit state and local officials from seizing firearms during a declared disaster, canceling concealed-carry permits or from barring the private sale or transfer of firearms and ammo. Alaska residents could also legally challenge imposed restrictions.
Several House members objected to the bill, including Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage). He said he could see rationale for it through a “Second Amendment lens” but had concerns about it being tied to a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that was sent back for review.
“It’s a very tenuous law at best, and it will come back inevitably,” Josephson said.
He added a store or affected party would have to provide proof on a number of topics and doesn’t specifically state a gun store owner could seek damages if ordered to close.
Another concern was that “it didn’t include the other amendments.”
“Once again, we take the Second Amendment and put it at the top of the pedestal as if it is the only thing — it’s almost a deification of the Second Amendment,” Josephson said. If a periodical such as the Alaska Journal of Commerce were ordered to close, the House would not have issue with it, he said.
Josephson unsuccessfully attempted to roll the other amendments into HB 61.
Rep. Ashley Carrick (D-Fairbanks) moved to roll her bill, which would have required firearms to be locked up or secured around children, into Tilton’s legislation. However, it was ruled out of order.
The House passed HB 61 in 26-12 vote, sending it to the Senate for discussion and review.
