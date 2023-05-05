South Cushman Rifle Range

The refurbished South Cushman Rifle Range at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area pictured in 2022.

The Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that ensures continued operation of firearm stores and shooting ranges throughout most state-declared emergencies.

House Bill 61, sponsored by House Speaker Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla), was designed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tilton, in her sponsor statement, noted firearm retailers and shooting ranges in five states, including Alaska, were “arbitrarily closed by governors and mayors.”

