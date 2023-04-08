The Alaska House of Representatives voted down an amendment to House Bill 41, the state mental health budget, which would have added $497,000 for Crisis Now funding.
Rep. Sara Hannan (D-Juneau) asked for the amendment, noting the need for the Crisis Now services in Alaska.
“Over the past few years we’ve passed some laws and tweaked some regs to participate in a Crisis Now continuum of care,” Hannan said from the House floor.
The model “connects people with the most appropriate resources from the onset of the crisis through their recovery and follow up care.”
“I believe Crisis Now is the right approach to provide more therapeutic services in the appropriate settings for someone undergoing a crisis,” Hannan said.
The Alaska Mental Health Authority provided funding for the Crisis Now model to the city of Fairbanks, the Municipality of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Health Foundation to implement programs.
Fairbanks has used the grant to fund a Crisis Now coordinator position, and funding has been used to establish mobile crisis teams provided by Alaska Behavioral Health. Mobile teams — consisting of a clinical and peer support specialist — are dispatched on calls that involve individuals suffering from a behavioral health-related concern.
House Bill 172, the Crisis Now bill, was passed by the legislature last year and signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in July. The new law adjusted state statuette allowing police officers to deliver individuals with mental or behavioral health issues to a crisis stabilization or residential center instead of arresting them.
The law also limits holding a person at a crisis center to 23 hours and an involuntary stay at a residential center for seven days, compared to a longer 30-day hold at a long-term treatment facility.
Fairbanks Mobile crisis teams received 117 calls in the first two months of 2023, with nearly 75% of resolved without need for a hospital or law enforcement.
Since it was stood up in October 2021, the teams fielded more than 900 calls.
The state also rolled out crisis call center — or 9-8-8 — that allows anyone emotional distress, suicidal, substance use and/or mental health crisis to call for support or concerns. The line is also open to concerned family members and friends.
Hannan’s amendment deals with grants in the Alaska Department of Public Health and the Emergency Services division. It would add $330,000 for recovery treatment grants, $167,000 for smaller communities trying to set up mobile crisis teams.
“The hope is that it would help reduce police and ER services for more appropriate,” Hannan said. Down the road, she added, it would save the state money in future budgets.
Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage) noted the fiscal notes called for funding the Crisis Now program as at $4.75 million. He added the message from the Mental Health Trust appears the legislature projected $4.75 million but “we’re just underfunded it.”
“It’s the Mental Health Trust saying that ‘you really liked this thing but you forgot to be vigilant in defending the appropriations on the thing you like,” Josephson said.
House Republicans, while supporting Crisis Now program itself, disagreed with spending general fund money.
Rep. Julie Coulombe (R-Anchorage) said Anchorage’s mobile crisis teams are benefitting the municipality’s communities, but she questioned why the trust didn’t fund itself.
“My struggle is that we have a mental health trust that has over $700 million in their trust,” Coulombe said. “This is a $500,000 ask ... we have a trust that could fund that $500,000.”
The Mental Health Trust manages one million acres of land and assortment of properties to generate income, either by land sale or leasing them for various resource development such as timber sales and mineral exploration. According to its most recent audit, the trust ended its Fiscal Year 2022 year with $936 million total assets and a a $852 million net position after calculating its losses.
The Trust’s cash assets are managed by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation and various investments by the Department of Revenue Treasury Division.
Its FY 2022 budget included $17.2 million in grants to non-state agencies, $8.1 million to state agencies and $8.9 million for its own budget.
Coulombe added she’s “said no to a lot of programs that I believe in to try to keep the spending down.”
“This isn’t the end, Crisis Now will be back next year because I believe it’s effective,” Coulombe said. “The state, the Department of Health and Mental Health Trust need to come together to figure out its priorities.”
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake) said “it would be easy to sell a couple of acres and fund this program that is so beneficial to so many people.”
Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks) noted he himself called the 9-8-8 number last summer in Fairbanks to assist individual.
“The response was very effective ... I think it’s a very effective program,” Stapp said.
However, he noted the trust’s assets have increased in value since 2010 “and mental health has gone backward in our state.”
“I think perhaps the Mental Health Trust’s priorities are not particularly well thought-out at this current time,” Stapp said. “Until that is resolved, we should ensure our actions have an overall arching point on our conversation.”
Hannan, who said she’s had past arguments with the trust’s board, said it’s not an easy solution. Alaska law, she noted, mandates the trust to make investments to fund the programs.
“It’s very clear from litigation in its formation ... that the expectation for them to carry the full burden of mental health problem in Alaska is not there,” Hannan said. “We’re partners in it — not full partners or equal across the board — but the trust board has some constraints about how much they can draw out its investments.”
Hannan reiterated the $500,000 will make a difference in communities.
“If you have more mobile integrated units addressing problems for people that don’t have to go into police systems or hospital ERs, it saves us money downstream,” Hannan said. “Let’s not be pennywise and pound foolish. Our expectations are that this demand will grow as these programs show us the cost savings ... and better delivery of care for Alaskans in crisis.”
The House ultimately voted down the amendment in a 25-15 vote.