Cold night, warm fire

Julie Collins photo

A wood stove needs close attention and can even be monitored from outdoors by watching smoke emerge from the stovepipe. A slow, steady plume of white smoke like this moonlit scene indicates a warm but calm fire.

 Julie Collins photo

The House Resources Committee heard testimony on Monday about the air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area as a group of representatives offered support for a joint resolution.

House Joint Resolution 11, sponsored by Reps. Will Stapp, Ashley Carrick, Maxine Dibert, Frank Tomaszewski, Mike Prax, Mike Cronk and nine other state representatives, is urging the Environmental Protection Agency to develop a proper wood stove certification program.

