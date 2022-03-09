Alaskans would receive $2,500 from the Permanent Fund dividend plus an energy relief check under a proposal by a House committee.
The 2022 payments would be for a $1,250 PFD and a one-time $1,300 energy relief check to help out with the high costs for gasoline, heating oil and other basic costs.
House Finance Committee members are waiting for the Alaska Revenue Department to release its spring forecast before moving their plan out of committee. The forecast is expected next week.
While Alaskans are paying record highs of $4.50 per gallon or more for gasoline, the state of Alaska is reporting a windfall in oil royalties. Alaska officials anticipate the state’s first surplus in a decade.
The forecast at the end of 2021 was for a surplus of more than $1 billion. But the price of oil has continued to climb since the forecast in December. Oil prices have topped $100 per barrel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago.
Proposed $4.1 billion state budget
The House Finance Committee’s plan for the $2,500 payout to Alaskans is included in a draft state operating budget that totals $4.1 billion for next fiscal year.
The fiscal 2022 plan will need approval by the House of Representatives before moving on to the Senate for consideration and adoption.
Overall the House Finance Committee's spending plan is higher than Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fiscal 2022 budget, and sends more dollars to the University of Alaska, public schools and public radio than the governor’s proposal.
But the governor’s proposal is for a higher PFD. The governor is calling for a PFD of roughly $2,500 plus a second dividend of $1,250 for a total of $3,750.
The governor’s $2,500 proposal for the PFD is based on the anticipated draw from the Alaska Permanent Fund. Dunleavy wants to equally divide the draw between funding state services and the PFD.
The governor has proposed a bonus PFD of $1,250, which would be paid this spring. The amount would make up the difference between what Alaskans received in last year’s PFD and what he had asked for under his "50-50" plan.
After House lawmakers introduced their idea for a $1,300 energy relief check, Dunleavy noted the similarity to his plan for the second PFD. Dunleavy said on social media that he was pleased that House lawmakers were following his plan.