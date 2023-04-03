The House Finance Committee took up the first hearing of a bill to raise the Base Student Allocation (or BSA) Thursday.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan), would raise the BSA, or per-pupil funding, by $800 over to years, starting with a $680 amount in the upcoming fiscal year.
Ortiz originally sponsored the bill with a $1,250 increase, but the House Education committee amended it before passing it onto the finance committee.
“We’ve heard from all over the state about the needs for more funding,” Ortiz said when presenting the bill Tuesday.
“It will help us ease it into a BSA given a difficult budget forecast,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said it still falls short of the amount needed for several school districts, especially in rural Alaska. As such, he said he would welcome amendments to boost the increase by $800.
According to an updated fiscal analysis, a $6,640 BSA would would increase state pupil spending by $174.8 million in the upcoming fiscal year, or $1.33 billion overall. Raising the BSA to $6,760 would cost the state an additional $205.7 million.
For some school districts, it would add millions to state funding.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, for example, would see its state entitlement go from $99.7 million to $116 million for the upcoming fiscal year and $118.89 million in FY 2025 and beyond.
The amount, of course, depends on school district student enrollment size remaining stable.
Ortiz noted that FNSBSD had to close three elementary schools and fold sixth grade classes into middle school last year.
FNSBSD faces a $17 million deficit in the upcoming fiscal year. The school board’s recommended budget is asking for additional funding from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly with the aim of preserving some staff.
Ortiz noted in comparison the state has spent more on the Permanent Fund dividend than on the BSA in recent years.
“I think that should say something to most people,” Ortiz said.
The state has not increased the Base Student Allocation since 2016. Without additional changes, the BSA will increase to $5,960 starting June 1 under the Alaska Reads Act, which promotes children being literate by the age of 9.
Some Republican committee members expressed concerns about the increase, or questioned whether the BSA increase would do anything.
Rep. Frank Tomaszewski (R-Fairbanks) asked about increases in funding over the past few years. Ortiz noted the state legislature has approved one-time funding 11 times outside the BSA and foundation formula — the main source of education funding — but it plays a limited role.
“The BSA is the foundation of how the state supports the education of our youth, it’s the primary chunk of money that goes into education support,” Ortiz said. Inflation, he said, has not kept up with increases in state funding.
“We remember what things cost then and what they cost now,” Ortiz said. “A significant increase is needed in the BSA in order to do justice by education in the state.”
Rep. Julie Coulombe (R-Anchorage) said one-time additional funding provides more control, adding school districts have different needs.
Ortiz said while one-time additional funding helps, school districts can’t accurately budget, as it’s not guaranteed.
“The problem with one time is you won’t be able to craft something,” Ortiz said.
Coulombe said she wanted to ensure her constituents have the right intent behind raising the BSA.
“There’s no promise to increase test scores or student improvement,” Coulombe said. “This is a dire need of keeping it warm, water, and all the things that go into running a school.”
Ortiz noted additional money from a BSA would ensure school districts can better implement requirements under the Alaska Reads Act.
“Not addressing the needs out there due to heavy, heavy inflation that we’ve seen in the last number of years … that’s not going to help our outcomes,” he said.
The bill will be held for a future hearing by the finance committee later this month.