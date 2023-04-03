Ortiz.jpg

Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) asks for support on his bill to increase the Base Student Allocation during a Thursday House Finance Committee. Gavel Alaska screenshot

The House Finance Committee took up the first hearing of a bill to raise the Base Student Allocation (or BSA) Thursday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan), would raise the BSA, or per-pupil funding, by $800 over to years, starting with a $680 amount in the upcoming fiscal year.

