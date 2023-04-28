A bill originally designed to allow parents first say over whether their children could participate in a sex education or health curriculum was revised on Wednesday in the House Education Committee to include parental approval of every lesson plan.
That permission in theory extends to everything from field trips and extracurricular activities to core classes such as algebra, science and literature.
Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge (R-Kenai) said the bill would require notice two weeks in advance and “allow parents to choose if they would like their kids to participate.”
“We are returning to a conversation of what’s happening inside our schools and with our children and parents,” Ruffridge said.
Ruffridge acknowledged it’s not a perfect bill but it’s a start, and will likely see more conversations and changes.
A provision sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to prohibit transgender students from using their preferred restroom if it didn’t match their biological sex was stripped out. In its place was an amendment requiring schools to provide a single-sex restroom and would not require the use of any single restroom.
The education committee made the changes based on several hours of public testimony largely opposing the provision.
Another change requires parents and guardians to furnish school districts with a list of names and pronouns their children are allowed to use. Parents would have access to their child’s full school and medical record.
The amendment falls close to Dunleavy’s goal that bars school districts from referring to transgender students by their preferred pronoun or name without prior parental consent.
The bill passed from committee in a 4-3 vote, with Democratic and independent members objecting.
Rep. Rebecca Himschoot (I-Sitka) called it a butcher knife that takes away from student success.
“We should be working with a handful of teachers who aren’t communicating with families the way they should without passing a bill that places a mandate that feels threatening to some of the most vulnerable Alaskans,” Himschoot said.
Rep. Andi Story (D-Juneau) noted parental rights are an important element — something already recognized under state law that provides parents the right to review all curriculum and opt out of any option. The bill would be a set back, she added.
“I believe that kids miss out on some really important information and most parents want their kids to have information on the sensitive topics,” Story said. Story added it puts up barriers to learning about crucial topics such as prevention of sexual abuse and assault, areas Alaska ranks high in the nation.
Rep. CJ McCormick (D-Bethel) agreed, adding it also puts transgender students at risk.
“Suicide prevention activists have identified this legislation as a problem and have come before us and told us that this will in all likelihood lead to higher rates of suicide,” McCormick said. “I feel like this bill strips our state’s young people of the ability to make choices for themselves. … It denies them the ability to live with dignity.”
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole), who supports the bill, said parents “have a moral responsibility.” He said it was a mistake to remove that responsibility by mandating school attendance and reporting.
The amended bill restores parents’ teaching authority and responsibility, rather than leaving it to the government.
“Parents have the moral responsibility so they have to have the right, even if they make mistakes,” Prax said. “It is not our responsibility as the state to raise children. Like it or not, we have to maintain that subservient attitude to parents.”
The amended bill heads to the House Judiciary Committee next. A similar bill introduced to the Senate remains held in the Senate Education Committee.
Himschoot (I-Sitka) added a separate amendment at the start of Wednesday’s discussion to provide school districts funding for the requirements. The provision could likely trigger a review by the House Finance Committee.
“When we require as much communication with families as this bill will require, it comes at a cost, it involves staff time,” Himschoot said. She said her staff estimated it would cost about $6 million, while acknowledging the bill lacks a fiscal note.
Larger school districts might require a full-time person to ensure successful communication, while smaller districts may rely on teachers to track permission slips. She added schools would also bear additional costs for supervising students precluded from participating in lessons.
“Without this amendment, if this bill were to pass, we would be putting another unfunded mandate on school districts,” Himschoot said.