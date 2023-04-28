Alaska State Capitol

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 News-Miner File Photo

A bill originally designed to allow parents first say over whether their children could participate in a sex education or health curriculum was revised on Wednesday in the House Education Committee to include parental approval of every lesson plan.

That permission in theory extends to everything from field trips and extracurricular activities to core classes such as algebra, science and literature.

