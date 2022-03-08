An Alaska House joint committee plans to meet today in Juneau to discuss the Kinross Alaska ore transportation plan.
The joint meeting of the House Transportation and House Resources committees will hear testimony at 3 p.m. today from Kinross Alaska, the Alaska Department of Transportation and the group Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways. The meeting will be broadcast online on Gavel Alaska, www.ktoo.org/gavel.
Kinross Alaska plans to start processing ore at the Manh Choh mine over four or five years in Tetlin beginning in 2024.
The ore will be transported via semi-trucks Fort Knox on Alaska highways. The decision has sparked community wide concern about highway safety and traffic congestion during that period.