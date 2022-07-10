A light agenda greets the Fairbanks City Council Monday at 6:30 p.m. when it holds its first meeting for July.
Two public hearings are slated for ordinance adoptions. Ordinance 2022-6211 amends the city’s letter of agreement with the Fairbanks Fire Union by adjusting promotion requirements.
“We have some vacancies in our upper ranks, but one of the biggest challenges is time requirements,” said Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor. “This reduces the number of years for classifications to provide our younger firefighters with that opportunity and allows us to cut down on overtime.”
The fire department has openings for a fire captain and drivers, but most of the staff lack the years. So a driver would only need two years as a firefighter, instead of three; fire captain candidates would only need two years as a driver or six years in the department overall.
Promotion to battalion chief would require only a year as captain, instead of three years.
Candidates would still need to complete other qualifications, such as written tests, certifications and hours spent on an apparatus.
The fire department currently faces a mounting overtime issue due to staffing shortages, something Raygor has been trying to mitigate for months.
A second ordinance, 2022-6212, will allow city council and mayoral candidates to provide biographical and non-partisan information for upcoming election ballots as a cost-effective measure.
The ordinance mirrors one being considered by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Introduced by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, the purpose includes educating voters as the clerk’s office “receives inquiries from voters every year asking if there is information available about local candidates.”
Councilmember Valerie Therrion sponsored a resolution opposing Kinross Gold’s proposed ore hauling plan for its upcoming four-year Mahn Choh gold mining project near Tetlin.
The project starts in late 2024, and Kinross intends to truck the ore on 247 miles of public roadways to Fort Knox north of Fairbanks. The trucks would include double-trailers, weigh up to 80 tons at 120 feet in length, and make up to 96 trips per day.
The resolution cites opposition on the grounds it would drastically increase traffic, impact safety and cause wear and tear on Alaska highways.
The council was slated to hold a work session this month but canceled it after Kinross representatives said they could not attend. The resolution is calendared as a consent item and would be voted or rejected without discussion unless pulled for comment.
Work session
The council plans to hold a work session at 5:15 p.m. — prior to its regular meeting. Council members will discuss a proposed hike in the city’s hotel bed tax rate by 1% as well as how to distribute it. The work session is only informational for council discussion.
Councilmember Jim Clark had initially proposed changing the bed tax revenue distribution ratio. City code currently dictates that the City keeps 22.5% of the bed tax, allocates an additional $400,000 for select groups or grants and remits the bulk to Explore Fairbanks.
Clark’s ordinance originally sought to boost the city’s amount to 33.5% to help pay for Golden Heart Plaza security, but it was eventually amended to raise the bed tax to 9%, starting tentatively Jan. 1, 2023. The city would keep the additional revenue without changing a well-established distribution formula.
The ordinance’s public hearing is currently set for July 25.