North Pole High School junior Kaitlyn Hawk has been in her fair share of shooting competitions, but things felt different at the Camp Perry junior regional rifle competition earlier this month.
“I was not expecting to do as good as I did,” Hawk said. “I went into it and was like, OK, I’m just going to do the best I can. We haven’t had a competition in a little bit because of Covid.”
To her surprise, Hawk placed first in the individual competition after a near-perfect, two-day performance at the Camp Perry JROTC Air Rifle Regionals in Port Clinton, Ohio. Her individual score of 1,166.9 was more than 45 points ahead of the runner-up.
“I was super excited,” she said. “Even though I had a big lead in finals, I was worried they were going to catch up to me.”
More than 100 athletes from across the country traveled to Camp Perry in early February to compete in the annual Air Force JROTC shooting event. During the two-day competition, each athlete fired 60 shots at prone, standing and kneeling positions. The top eight competitors moved on to the 10 shot final round.
Individual scores were then totaled for the overall team competition, Hawk said. The four-person North Pole High School team placed second overall in the regional competition.
“We’re all really happy,” said Hawk, who is this year’s team captain.
Hawk first learned to shoot at public ranges in Fairbanks at the age of 11 under the guidance of her father. After a brief hiatus, she returned to the sport in 2019 to compete on the North Pole high school rifle team. Nearly six years later, Hawks’ father said the student has surpassed the master.
“I’m super proud,” said Landon Hawk. “I’m pretty confident that she’s a better shooter than me now. As a father, that’s a good feeling.”
“To see the joy she gets out of it when she does so well, of course that’s rewarding too,” he added.
In addition to shooting, Hawk is commander of the JROTC drill team at North Pole High School and competes in various color guard competitions throughout the year. She hopes to one day continue her shooting career at the collegiate level.
In the coming weeks, Hawk will travel to Anchorage to compete in the Alaska State Junior Olympic Rifle competition. She is looking forward to competing against both old and new faces in the two-day long competition.
“I’m excited to compete against some shooters that I know from other schools and JROTC, along with all the shooters I haven’t had a chance to shoot against,” she said.