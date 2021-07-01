Local small businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors can apply for coronavirus recovery funds starting today.
The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to distribute coronavirus recovery funds, with $1.5 million going to small businesses in the hospitality sector and $4 million to replace city revenue losses. In the same meeting, the council also supported the resolution to request $10 million from federal infrastructure funds for Polaris Building demolition.
Distributing Covid-19 funds
Fairbanks received $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to support Covid-19 response efforts, replace lost public sector
revenue, pay for broadband infrastructure and help economic recovery. On Monday, the council approved the finance committee’s recommendations to allocate $1.5 million to small businesses in the hospitality sector this year.
Scott McCrea, president and CEO of destination marketing organization Explore Fairbanks, supported the resolution to help the leisure and hospitality industry, which has been financially hurt by the pandemic. McCrea said the industry is doing better this year than in 2020, with the independent market growing. However, more than half of typical summer visitation is not here this season, and local restaurants and small mom-and-pop businesses don’t have enough employees.
“While in 2021 there are signs of optimism, and there are signs of hope looking ahead to 2022, we’re not there yet,” McCrea said. “I think these funds will greatly help those small businesses that have had such a hard time with the course of last year.”
Fairbanks hospitality businesses located within the city limits can apply for funds if they have a current business license and proof that they don’t receive more than $8 million in receipts annually. As an exception, hotels and motels can have annual receipts up to $35 million, and tourism agencies and bureaus up to $22 million.
The grants will be based on the percent of revenue loss and available funds.
The city will accept online applications from today to Aug. 15 and will notify businesses about awards by Aug. 31. To apply online, go to www.fairbanksalaska.us and click the banner on the top of the page. For more information, call 907-459-6775.
The remaining $4 million of the city’s coronavirus recovery funds will be used over the span of two years on local city projects yet to be chosen.
“There are many capital projects where the money would provide much needed funding, but the council and administration have not yet prioritized which projects will be focused on first,” said Teal Soden, the city’s communications director.
Demolishing the Polaris Building
Another decision the council made on Monday is to request funds from Federal Infrastructure Appropriations for demolition of the Polaris Building, if the opportunity opens up.
Congress is considering legislation to fund infrastructure needs throughout the country, and since the Polaris demolition is one of the top infrastructure priorities in Fairbanks, the city wants to request federal funds for it.
“This is a fabulous opportunity to finally bring that terrible eyesore in downtown Fairbanks down,” McCrea said.
The cost of the demolition of the building is estimated at $10 million, and the city has been looking at state and federal funding to move the process forward.
Councilmember Jim Clark proposed an idea last month to open the project for private bids, but he also supported an option to request $10 million for the project from the infrastructure bill.
“I appreciate the new resolution coming forward. I do think there’s some opportunities to act, and which way we take is important,” Clark said. “There are folks, homeless folks and homeless youth, who spend time in that building, and that concerns me. So I’m excited to see a lot of movement on the project.”
The city and members of the Polaris Working Group have briefed Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young on the project. Meanwhile, the Downtown Association of Fairbanks pitched to the city to spend $1 million in Covid-19 relief funds to start the demolition of the Polaris Building while the city awaits larger funding.
“It seems like every week, there’s a new aspect to this, and that’s good,” said David Pruhs, chairman of the Polaris Working Group. “We’re all tired of the Polaris building.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.