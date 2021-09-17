To alleviate the strain from the growing number of patients, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is offering retention bonuses to employees and inviting the community to step up and help hospital workers.
The hospital started a Covid-relief type of recruitment a few weeks ago, looking for “temporary staff, possibly people who work in the community or retired, who would want to come in and help pick up shifts,” said Nicole Welch, chief human resource officer for Foundation Health Partners.
“We also have a position called Covid relief aid, which doesn’t require any experience,” she added. “We’re going to bring you in and put you to work to help support the clinicians as they’re doing their work — kind of take the work off their load if it doesn’t need to be done exactly by the clinician.”
So far, the hospital has received a good response from the community, but health officials remember that Covid is sort of a marathon, not a race, Welch said.
“We’re going to probably need our supporters as we continue to recruit and as we continue to see Covid surge,” she said. “The more people we can have that are available to fill in and to help us with gaps, the better.”
Hiring and retention struggles
Currently, Foundation Health Partners — an organization that includes Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center — has more than 200 openings across the system. The positions include nurses and clinicians but also jobs for people just getting into the medical field.
“It’s those entry-level opportunities we typically resource from our local talent: your environmental service worker, your registration rep, your biller, your nutrition services employee, your certified nursing assistant,” Welch said. “We have a variety of jobs open and all would be important to be filled across the organization.”
Unfortunately, the hospital continues to see lighter traffic on applications.
“The hiring is definitely slower,” Welch said. “Since about mid last year, we really started to see kind of a dry-up of applicants. Now we are down about 40% of the traditional applicant traffic.”
Besides hiring challenges, the hospital is struggling to keep existing employees. The current turnover rate for the organization is about 28%, while before Covid, it was in the 20% range.
“So the turnover rate is notably higher,” Welch said.
The No. 1 reason for FHP staff leaving is moving out of state — moving closer to family and making decisions about where they want to live, Welch said.
“We also though know that the work we’re doing here, particularly right now during the Covid surge, is daunting,” Welch added.
Efforts to hire and retain
The hospital has done several things to increase retention and attract new talent. For many of the local and core staff positions, they are offering a $1,000 retention bonus after they’ve been employed for six months.
“In six months, you can come and make a difference in our organization and we’re going to reward you for that,” Welch said. “Obviously, we hope those people continue to work for us.”
Welch said that such a bonus can’t be too far off because it won’t be meaningful enough, but giving it too soon can encourage employees “to cash it and leave.”
The hospital is also in the process of offering critical shift incentives, which is a bonus to incentivize employees to pick up extra shifts so that they are able to cover in the areas where the hospital isn’t fully staffed.
State help
To strengthen the response to a surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced legislation this month making it easier for nurses licensed to practice in other states to practice in Alaska. A few days ago, the Department of Health and Social Services selected a traveling nurse business contractor to bring nurses to Alaska.
“We do hope something will come from those relationships but at this point, we have not had anyone arrived here in Fairbanks,” Welch said. “We were asked by the State Hospital Association to submit our needs, but we have not received any notification that we would be receiving that support.”
Welch explained that the state will need to put first hospitals in Anchorage, where staff is “in even a more dire situation.”
“But it’s such a rollercoaster or like a moving target, if you will,” she said. ”You can be doing all right, and then you get the influx of patients or staffing challenges that really put you into that crisis situation.”
The slower rate of applicants and high turnover means that existing employees are working short in many areas across the organization, Welch said.
“We definitely have a lot of staff working long hours,” she said. “The work is hard because you’re dealing with very sick and in some cases dying patients, and that takes an emotional toll.”
Welch added that while the work is challenging in many aspects, it’s also meaningful and gives applicants the chance “to come in and really make a difference for the community, particularly right now while we’re dealing with this Covid surge.”
“The community can really help us if they’re interested in coming forward. They can also help us by sending kind messages and words and treats to the health care workers who are working really hard,” she said. “And they can also do their part by being Covid conscious and consider getting vaccinated so that we can sort of get this under control as a community.”