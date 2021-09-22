Foundation Health Partners has put in a request to borough leaders to provide $4 million in federal Covid-19 relief money so it can increase wages to help fill more than 200 open positions.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is scheduled to vote on how to allocate almost $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday. More than $9 million has already been deposited into a borough account. The rest is expected to arrive next year.
“We are requesting $4 million to be able to increase wages by $2-$3 per hour for critically essential eligible entry-level positions,” said a letter signed by hospital CEO Shelley Ebenal and Jeff Cook, chairman of the Foundation Health Partners board of directors. “That equates to being able to increase wages for over 750 Foundation Health employees. Our objective is to use the ARPA premium pay funds to retain and attract personnel in critical areas where we are having difficulty staffing these important positions.”
The nonprofit Foundation Health Partners, which operates the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic and is Fairbanks’ largest health care provider, has positions available to include environmental service workers, certified nursing assistants, nutrition service workers, registration representatives, medical billers, clinic technicians and phlebotomists.
“These are positions we typically fill from our local community-based talent pool and are the backbone to the care provided by our clinical staff,” the Sept. 16 letter to borough leaders said.
“We have seen a 40% drop in our normal applicant traffic for these positions in the last year. We are experiencing high turnover in these positions as competition for local talent has increased across the community. We’ve implemented a $1,000 retention bonus for current and new hires in these roles.
We are struggling to offer critical-shift incentives in several areas to ensure we have staff to cover the shifts. Working in health care is very meaningful and rewarding, but in a pandemic, it is extremely daunting. Our employees are weary and exhausted.”
Borough leaders have been working on a plan for how to allocate Covid-19 relief money since the summer and have hosted multiple public hearings. They developed a list of 17 projects to include grants for Explore Fairbanks worth $700,000, a new $300,000 snow groomer for Birch Hill, $1 million worth of equipment for the Carlson Center and $2-$3 million in premium pay for essential workers.
The projects range in cost from $250,000 for setting up the Noel Wien Public Library to host public meetings to $4 million for upgrades at Pioneer Park. The list also includes $1 million for borough cybersecurity improvements and upgrading the online payment system.
Two substitute ordinances have been filed, and Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said he is working on a third substitute.
Substitute No. 1 is similar to the original ordinance and adds technical language around who would be hired to oversee the grant program, either a new government employee or a contractor. It is sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and Leah Berman Williams, chairwoman of the finance committee.
Substitute No. 2 aims to allocate $3 million for premium pay for essential regional hospital workers. Ward and Williams are also sponsors.
Under the original ordinance, by Ward and the Assembly Finance Committee, $2.2 million would be allocated to premium pay for essential workers borough-wide.
Federal rules hold that the Covid-19 relief money can be used to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts; to provide premium pay to eligible essential workers; to provide government services threatened by lost tax revenue; and on water, sewer or broadband infrastructure improvements. Borough leaders are looking at acquiring broadband utility power and spending $500,000 on a borough-wide broadband study under all three proposals.
Lojewski described his pending substitute as a sort of hybrid of the other substitutes with money provided to essential health care workers and also to other essential workers. He wants to reduce the amount of Covid-19 relief money proposed for borough projects.
“I’m trying to get as much money as possible into the hands of working Alaskans and minimizing and spending what would enlarge government and burden future taxpayers,” he wrote in a text message.
That’s also a concern of Assemblyman Jimi Cash.
“I’m happy with some of the proposed items,” he wrote in a text message. “I’d like to see more of it go to support businesses that are struggling and less going to borough projects.”