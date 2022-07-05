The most senior participant at the July Fourth Parade in Fairbanks Monday was a bright red 1908 REO runabout driven by Devin Williams with his grandfather, Willy Vinton, at his side.
At 114 years old, the restored automobile is the oldest working car outside of the Fountainhead Auto Museum in Fairbanks, said Vinton, the vehicle owner and general manager of the car museum.
An avid automobile collector, Vinton saw Monday’s parade as not only a chance to recognize Independence Day, but also the perfect vehicle for displaying his prized antique auto.
“I bought this years ago in California,” Vinton said, as several vintage vehicles pulled up on Wilbur Street before the parade started.
Vinton years ago had the car shipped by truck to Fairbanks, where he maintains it in mint condition today.
The REO was originally developed by Ransom Olds, who founded the RE Olds Motor Co., made famous for producing the original Oldsmobile.
On Monday, Vinton’s grandson sat behind the wheel of the REO convertible. He picked up a brass horn and honked it for effect as the small but noisy parade started.
Thirty-five participants, many of them antique vehicle owners, registered to participate in the July Fourth parade.
With gears grinding and horns blaring, the vehicles in the parade got off to a noisy start near the Carlson Center, where the procession rolled down Second Street to Barnette Street and concluded.
Residents lined the parade route, though it seemed like there were more participants than spectators.
Led by a couple of Alaska state trooper vehicles, the parade included several antique automobiles, including a Chevrolet Impala, convertible Ford Thunderbird sedan and a wood-paneled Mercury, complete with over-sized fuzzy dice hanging from the rear-view mirror.
Parade organizer Christine Robbins said it has been the fulfillment of a dream to put together the July Fourth parade in Fairbanks for the second straight year.
The city lacked an Independence Day parade for decades until Robbins revived it last year.
She had to take out a special permit with the city for the parade. She also formed a nonprofit, the Spirit of 76, to keep the event going.
The grassroots effort has drawn strong interest from volunteers. They included Nathan Smoot, who was directing traffic into nearby parking lots before the parade began.
Dressed in a colonial-era costume, Smoot was hard to miss. “I heard about the parade and reached out to see how I could help,” Smoot said.
For Monday’s celebration, Smoot wore a replica uniform from the Continental Marines of 1775. Smoot’s hobby is recreating replicas of antique military uniforms.
“Continental uniforms are extremely expensive,” Smoot said.
So he makes the uniforms himself. On July Fourth, his outfit included a frock coat, waistcoat, breeches, stockings and tricorn hat. He carried a hollowed-out gourd, which served as a canteen.
Smoot said he was thrilled to be able to honor the July Fourth holiday as a re-enactor in the Fairbanks parade.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize this great country of ours and the reasons for it — the freedoms we cherish and the sacrifices made for them,” Smoot said.