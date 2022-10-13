Luke Hopkins

Former borough mayor Luke Hopkins provides his stance against approving a constitutional convention during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Former Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins had a few blunt words about the possibility of holding a constitutional convention during a presentation at Tuesday’s Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Hopkins, a member of the Defend Our Constitution group, noted the Measure 1 appearing on the Nov. 8 general election ballot has potential to be approved or rejected this year.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.