Former Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins had a few blunt words about the possibility of holding a constitutional convention during a presentation at Tuesday’s Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Hopkins, a member of the Defend Our Constitution group, noted the Measure 1 appearing on the Nov. 8 general election ballot has potential to be approved or rejected this year.
“I do not think it should be taken up as a positive action just because there’s some angst that people might feel,” Hopkins said. “The outcomes are unpredictable, and there are long-standing institutions that have worked well that are at risk.”
Alaska is one of 14 states to regularly ask voters whether to open up the state constitution. It appears every 10 years, but most times it has been voted down.
The first constitutional convention took place from Nov. 8, 1955, to Feb. 6, 1956, with 55 nonpartisan delegates in Fairbanks.
The only other way to amend the constitution is with the Alaska Senate and House approving a ballot measure each by a two-thirds vote to be placed on the next general election ballot. Voters then vote the measure up or down accordingly.
Since Alaska became a state in 1959, voters have approved 28 amendments and rejected 14.
A constitutional convention “can open up the entire document, and even say ‘we don’t want this document any more, we want something that delegates can create themselves.’”
“Our constitution protects our public education, our public welfare, our powers of health and the University of Health,” Hopkins said, referencing a resolution passed by the board of Doyon, Limited in opposing a convention.
The change or removal of a simple sentence in the Alaska Constitution could “change things quite strongly,” he said, referring to Article VII, which defines education, health and welfare.
Both supporters and opponents have noted this year is different, with calls to enshrine the Permanent Fund dividend in the constitution, concerns over privacy and abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and criticisms about judicial decisions.
Hopkins noted that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has put forth similar items in the legislature in the past few years, including a constitutional spending limit, PFD and a statewide voter approval on all new taxes.
Hopkins noted advocacy groups have called for the current judicial system selection process to be abolished. The Alaska Judicial Council selects judge nominations to be forwarded to the governor for final approval, but Dunleavy has clashed with some decisions made by the council.
Other concerns, he said, include the potential liquidation of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Fund, removing the right to abortion, dissolution of the Alaska Public Office Commission and impacts to LGBTQ+ protections.
If voters approve a constitutional convention, then the legislature will have to set up the framework, including its funding, how delegates will be elected, location and time and duration.
“Politics would dictate that it would be in the second half of an odd year just because of campaigning and legislative sessions,” Hopkins said. “A convention could be held as early as August depending on how the vote comes out.”
Should Ballot Measure 1 be approved, Hopkins said, delegates will need to be elected. The original convention called for nonpartisan delegates “but what that [nonpartisan] means in today’s political world, everyone will have to answer that for themselves.”
Hopkins said the process could attract Outside money that “could influence the election process,” and “more Outside money spent influencing the actions of those elected as a delegates.”
The cost to hold the convention itself has been disputed, ranging from a few million dollars to $17 million.
“The are unresolved questions about how a revised constitution would be ratified,” Hopkins said. “It’s not defined if you would vote on a revised document as whole, in clusters of amendments and revisions, or ratification of specific amendments one by one.”
Alaska’s voters as a whole would approve or reject the final document.
Hopkins fielded a few questions, including one about why the recurring measure has become contentious.
“I would say in the times we live in right now there are a lot of discussions about impacts, that we may want things different than we’ve had it for the past 50-plus years,” Hopkins said. “Many people are frustrated by amending the constitution by legislative action because they’re not getting action on things they want changed. It may go back to constituency for a bigger PFD or some other issues. ”
A question about an extended length of a new convention came up, with the possibility of stymieing economic development in the state.
The Chamber’s board of directors, like many other organizations, have taken an active position against Measure 1. In an October news release, the group said risks outweighed benefits “and could subject the state to undue influence from special interest groups that do not share members’ priorities for a healthy and growing economy.”
The 1955-56 convention took 220 hours over three months before a final document was sent to voters for final ratification. Some opponents have cited a several-year process, something Hopkins said he considers unlikely.
Rep. Mike Prax said during the luncheon that “all of the concerns raised about a constitutional convention are true … that anything could happen,” adding that could have been the case during the original convention. But voting something down can have its own potential ramifications, he added.
“We are seeing throughout the world things starting to come unstuck,” Prax said. “All this happens because we’re afraid to talk with one another. We absolutely have to create an environment where we can talk to one another because we have some hugely divisive issues. Problems are solved by talking to each other, not trying to squelch debate to maintain control.”