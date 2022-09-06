Judson Sherrell

Fairbanks Police have arrested Judson Sherrell, 21, as a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide.

 Fairbanks Police Department

A suspect in a Fairbanks homicide managed to cross the border into Canada after fleeing and allegedly stealing the victim’s car early Saturday morning. An attempt to reenter Alaska by foot on Sunday led to his arrest by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Judson Sherrell, 21, was arraigned Tuesday by phone at the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree vehicle theft related to the death of the victim, 75-year-old Carole Romberg.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.