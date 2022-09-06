A suspect in a Fairbanks homicide managed to cross the border into Canada after fleeing and allegedly stealing the victim’s car early Saturday morning. An attempt to reenter Alaska by foot on Sunday led to his arrest by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
Judson Sherrell, 21, was arraigned Tuesday by phone at the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree vehicle theft related to the death of the victim, 75-year-old Carole Romberg.
Sherrell could not enter a plea since it was a felony charge. Sherrell, however, said he did not intend to set bail and requested to defend himself.
The district attorney's office requested and was granted a $5 million performance bond, given the nature of the victim's injuries and Sherrell's subsequent cross-border flight from the scene.
The DA also stated Sherrell could be a flight risk since he is from Alabama and with no connections to Fairbanks. The DA added that, while Sherrell has no prior criminal background, the nature of the crime should warrant the bail amount.
As a condition in case Sherrell managed to post bail, the DA's office requested a third-party custodian. The judge granted home arrest and electronic monitor anklet.
During testimony, the victim's brother and representative, Charles Romberg, disagreed with bail being allowed at all and did not find $5 million to be too much.
"I don't think [the amount] is excessive given the brutal nature of my sister's death and the pain inflicted on her," Charles Romberg said during testimony.
Alaska law prohibits setting bail that might be considered excessive.
The DA's office noted the Romberg's death was caused by excessive force that severely damaged both arteries in her neck and Sherrell's story after being arrested was full of inconsistencies.
Following his arrest, the prosecutor said Sherrell allegedly confessed to breaking into the apartment Romberg was in, but he denied killing the victim and said that he instead found her on the floor and tried to find a pulse. However, according to prosecution, Sherrell made changes to his story.
According to the prosecutor, Sherrell was found to have bladed objects and tape measure with Romberg's name on it.
Fairbanks police initially responded to a 28th Avenue apartment just after midnight Saturday morning after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing through a garage door, according to the city's news release. Officers found Romberg dead in a second-story apartment.
Sherrell was identified as the suspect who had allegedly stolen Romberg's vehicle. FPD issued an alert and began a search for him that ended Sunday after he attempted to reenter the United States from Canada, the prosecutor said.
Sherrell managed to bypass the Canadian border patrol with the vehicle and continued to drive before the car broke down.
“He subsequently attempted to cross into Alaska, this time on foot," the update from the city communications director Teal Soden stated.
U.S. Border Patrol agents were able to detain Sherrell, and he was taken into custody by the Haines Police Department.
“FPD detectives flew to Haines where they interviewed and arrested Sherrell,” Snoden said. “FPD detectives escorted Sherrell to Juneau [Monday] where he was booked at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.”
Sherrell next appears in court Sept. 13.
