Fairbanks police officers arrested homicide suspect 21-year-old Judson Sherrell Sunday following an overnight manhunt by local law enforcement, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.
Sherrell was suspected of killing Carole Jo Romberg, 75, either Friday night or Saturday morning.
Law enforcement was called to the scene of the incident at a 28th Avenue apartment shortly after midnight on Saturday, having received reports that a vehicle had crashed into a garage door before driving away.
Officers found the body of Romberg in the apartment. Her vehicle, a 2005 Silver Subaru Legacy Wagon, was allegedly stolen by Sherrell.
The police department issued an alert notifying residents that law enforcement was looking for Sherrell and asking for leads to his location while advising not to approach him.
Sherrell was arrested and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
