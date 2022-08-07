Willie Karidis came to the Denali area in 1981. He became director of what was then called the Denali Foundation and, in 1985, he searched for a homestead site.
“I knew that program was going to end,” he said, from his current home in Milwaukee, Wisc. “I knew it was just too good to be true.”
“I wanted to find a site where I could build a cabin, have a cup of coffee in the morning look out the window and see Denali,” he said. “That was always the goal and that was my requirement.”
He discovered the Clear Sky Homestead area.
In 1987, his friend Greg LaHaie — future owner of Kantishna Air — had just earned his pilot license and offered to fly Karidis over the homestead area. From the air, Karidis chose the perfect spot for his cabin.
That site was 15 miles from the Rex Bridge on the Parks Highway. Karidis staked the property. Two years later, the state sent him a notice in the mail, reminding him he had three more years to build a cabin and survey the property.
Over the next two winters, he did just that, with the help of many friends.
“I was living in Fairbanks, I’d come down on the weekends — usually long weekends,” he said. “We would camp in that area and get up above the birch trees. That ridge was 900 feet up.”
“We cut down two big spruce trees, 12 feet apart from each other and used those two trunks, right next to each other as back posts,” he said. “We built the whole cabin off those two spruce tree trunks.”
The two-story, 12- by-16-foot cabin gradually took shape.
“It had a 4- by-12-foot arctic entryway for firewood,” Karidis recalled. “Just basically a big one-room and then above, a shed roof and go upstairs to a sleeping loft.”
A 12- by-16-foot deck faced the view of Denali.
“We would barbecue out there, look at Denali, it was just really glorious,” he said.
The last time Karidis visited that cabin was in 2016.
“Our intention was to spend the night, but the stove pipe on the interior had rusted out and we didn’t have a replacement for that piece,” he said. “It was cold, winter, didn’t have any heat so decided to go back.”
Last summer, he flew over it, again with pilot Greg LaHaie, to check it from the air.
When he heard about the Clear Fire, he followed the fire’s progress online. Initially, the cabin seemed safe, but then the fire began creeping closer. One day, it raged over the ridge, devoured his cabin and stopped right there.
“It was really the first sacred space that we created together,” Karidis said, remembering all the friends who helped build the getaway cabin. “The whole journey was part of that, Greg Lahaie flying me over, and then actually doing the work.”
“It was a place the community helped create, someplace really special and safe,” he said.
Shortly after that project, the Charles Sheldon Center was built — all by volunteer labor — for the Denali Education Center in the McKinley Village area.
“To me, it felt like an extension of the homestead,” Karidis said. “Just bigger and more grand. And it involved lots more people.”
Friends are offering to help rebuild. He may visit next March and see for himself.
The cabin may be gone, he said, but lots of precious memories remain.