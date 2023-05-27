Students from IDEA Homeschool, CyberLynx Homeschool and Correspondence Program, and Raven Homeschool celebrated the Class of 2023 in May.
IDEA Homeschool
IDEA Homeschool
IDEA held its graduation ceremony on May 16 at Hering Auditorium. 70 students turned their tassels, including seven students who were presented with the UA Scholars Award.
Students performed during the ceremony in lieu of speeches. Abigail, Leah, Jarah and Nathan Hoop performed the Star Spangled Banner and the Alaska Flag Song. Dawson Cooper performed “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, Makenzi Grim performed “Romantic Flight” from How to Train Your Dragon, Gracy Culbert and Dante Gloria danced to “Memory Lane” by Hailey Joelle, and Nadezhda Finley performed Beethoven’s “Sonata in G Minor.”
The school encouraged students with the quote by George Saunders: “Do all the other things, the ambitious things — travel, get rich, get famous, innovate, lead, fall in love, make and lose fortunes ... but as you do, to the extent that you can, err in the direction of kindness.”
CyberLynx Homeschool and
Correspondence Program
CyberLynx celebrated 64 students on May 22 at Hering Auditorium.
“This is the largest class that CyberLynx Fairbanks has ever graduated,” CyberLynx Principal Brian Rozell said. “Graduation is a joyous ceremony, a time to celebrate, and a rite of passage, as much for the parents of our graduates as it is for the graduates themselves.”
Anne Weaver, CEO of Fairbanks Community Food Bank, told the graduating class that they can make seven proactive choices to them them where they want to go. That list includes choosing to accomplish something small every day, choosing their own comfort zones, choosing to make the pasture the green pasture you want to have, choosing job satisfaction, choosing to find joy, choosing their own goals, and choosing to be present.
Senior Caleb Tolbert spoke to the graduating class. Savannah Sabinash sang the National Anthem, and Hadassah Bragg sang Wild Mountain Thyme by Celtic Woman. 21 students received the UA Scholar Award.
Raven Homeschool
102 students from Raven Homeschool celebrated commencement on Thursday at Hering Auditorium.
Owen Guthrie, vice chancellor of Student Affairs and enrollment management at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, told graduates that the Covid-19 pandemic played a big role in the formative years of their educational experience. He said that they learned many things as a result of the pandemic.
”I imagine you learned that sometimes, life doesn’t provide a script; sometimes there isn’t a plan and we find ourselves forging new ground; and we just have to move forward and do or be,” Guthrie said. He said that the graduates persevered and displayed resilience, grit, focus and determination.
“Raven Graduation was a time of celebration and reflection for students, families, friends, and staff as we came together to share in the joy of the goals accomplished by our graduates,” Assistant Principal Brandy Henderson said. “We were able to celebrate the love, support, guidance, and effort families have put forth in guiding their graduates in this monumental achievement.”
