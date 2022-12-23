Over 50 people gathered Wednesday night for the inaugural Fairbanks Homeless Persons’ Memorial Ceremony at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall to share a Solstice meal and a warm space and remember a partial list of people who died while homeless or without shelter.
A small memorial shelf was set up, surrounded by LED candles, to allow community members — both housed and homeless — to leave mementos of those they knew had died in Fairbanks without shelter over the years.
The ceremony also doubled as a way to either drop off or pick up supplies, cold weather clothing and coats, and make connections with various resources.
Hannah Hill, Bread Line’s executive director, told the News-Miner she hopes the memorial and events like it can serve as a catalyst.
“We need people to self-educate themselves about homelessness and get involved,” Hill said. “If we could have more community commitment, we could do anything to alleviate the issue. My personal opinion is that a lot of nonprofits are asked to do what is normally done by local governments in other communities.”
The ceremony included drumming by the group Dene’ Eslaanh (We the People) and a eulogy for the homeless who died from Fairbanks Native Association’s Rev. Shirley Lee.
“I wish I could speak their names to you to invoke their life stories, but I can’t because we don’t know all of their names,” Lee said during her eulogy. “We may occasionally hear of a frozen body discovered or someone dying from hypothermia after getting wet in the cold fall rain, but rarely can we associate the names of those who died with those who are homeless.”
Lee said added they “become ghosts, perceived a nuisance on the landscape, transparent and we forget they are family.”
She noted many classified as homeless came from trauma-filled backgrounds or struggled with substance abuse, “who are trying to survive.”
A handful of local advocates and service providers spoke, some of whom shared their own bouts with homelessness and additional needed resources in the Interior.
Brynn Butler, housing coordinator for Fairbanks, noted she went through her own addiction struggles until 2017. Butler said she had been evicted from her apartment after an agency sponsorship expired.
“I spent Christmas in a trap house with my two children in 2017,” Butler said. She said she began a long road to recovery, including help from family and assistance from the Alaska Housing Authority. She was an AmeriCorp VISTA member assigned to Fairbanks Renetry Program Coalition and later became an encampment case manager for the Interior Alaska Center For Non-Violent Living, where she worked to establish relationships and trust in order to steer people toward available services.
“People’s lives are saved by these services,” Butler said.
But she notes Fairbanks needs more, including a low-barrier entry shelter that can provide a person a bed without expectations during cold winter nights. Butler cited the need for additional resources, as well, especially when helping homeless with recovery.
“You need stability, a consistent place to stay, food, clothing,” Butler said. “You can’t help people with recovery if they’re still struggling to survive because there is no room for anything else.”
Hill, with Bread Line, told the News-Miner she’s noticed a steady increase in need this winter, based on traffic at Stone Soup Cafe, Bread Line’s soup kitchen.
The need usually peaked in May, with July being the busiest month. As autumn set in, activity starts to dwindle. But this year has been different.
“Last month was the busiest November in the history of the Bread Line,” Hill said. “We are seeing summer numbers, just constantly, just the same.”
But there are concerns when the temperatures drop to 30 or 40 below.
“What’s more alarming is when we don’t see that many people because they don’t want to risk leaving whatever shelter they might have,” Hill said. ‘“To leave places where they might have some shelter to walk for meals may not be an option. ... They don’t have enough winter gear to make the trip.”
When people do arrive or if they come in after temperatures rise above 30 or 40 below, she’s noticed “thin hats and thin socks and gloves with holes in them.”
Overall, Hill noted several organizations, from Tanana Chiefs Conference and Fairbanks Native Association to Fairbanks Reentry Coalition and No Limits, provide assistance and services, but Fairbanks and the state as a whole still lack resources.
“There are less resources now and we’ve seen people moving around more,” Hill said. “People need our services more now than in the past, and there appears to be a lot more mental health issues now for people who can’t work.”
The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t help when the borough closed the Noel Wien Library to the public for a year. The borough also kept the Max C. Lyon Transit Center in downtown Fairbanks closed for nearly two years until it reopened at the end of January.
Fairbanks Rescue Mission is the only main shelter for the Interior, with 120 beds for men and 80 for women. The Fairbanks Youth Advocates emergency shelter The Door has 12 beds for teens between 12-18.
But there are currently no warming huts or shelters, a service previously offered by No Limits, a reentry program. No Limits had to close the warming shelter after its lease wasn’t renewed.
“They offered a phenomenal resource for people during the winter when the warming shelter was open,” Hill said.
But she said the lack of winter resources has taken a toll.
“People are stressed out and exhausted because they have no place to sleep,” Hill said. “At night, if they can’t find a place, they just walk all night long, and by the morning, they’re exhausted, cold and hungry.”