Over 50 people gathered Wednesday night for the inaugural Fairbanks Homeless Persons’ Memorial Ceremony at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall to share a Solstice meal and a warm space and remember a partial list of people who died while homeless or without shelter.

A small memorial shelf was set up, surrounded by LED candles, to allow community members — both housed and homeless — to leave mementos of those they knew had died in Fairbanks without shelter over the years.

