A Fairbanks homeless man who died from exposure on Dec. 23 was unsheltered after his tent likely burned down, according to Fairbanks Housing Coordinator Brynn Butler.
Charles Akiviana, 55, was found dead near a hotel on Old Airport Way after first responders received a call from a hotel guest. Akiviana likely died from the cold temperatures, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
The National Weather Service reported that temperatures were at 32 degrees below zero on Dec. 22 and fell further when the wind chill was measured at below 50 degrees the next morning.
Butler, an experienced encampment case manager, told the Fairbanks City Council Monday night that she and another person visited Akiviana’s encampment in the woods in west Fairbanks after hearing about his death.
“We wanted to see if there were other individuals out there who needed services,” Butler said.
Instead, they found the remains of a single tent.
“Charles had a tent there and a heater with a propane tank and a lot of other items that I think he might think would allow him to stay out in the cold … it looked like he had a pretty good setup to keep warm,” Butler said. “It looked like his tent had caught on fire and [that’s] probably why he was out when he succumbed to the elements.”
Butler said an examination of the city’s homeless management information system showed Akiviana hadn’t been turned away from services.
“He was not actively engaged in services for the homeless community,” Butler said.
Butler stressed the need for Fairbanks residents to let her office know about homeless encampments around town and allow her and other service providers to assist them on location instead of having homeless residents come into town.
The nonprofit Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition will also hold a Project Homeless Connect event Jan. 31 at Pioneer Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event serves as a “one-stop-shop” that can connect homeless, transitory and low-income residents with services, hospitality and housing information
Volunteers are still needed; people can call Butler at 907-371-4939 for more information.
