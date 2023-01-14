Memorial

A hand-crafted wooden memorial provided a space for people to leave mementos of Fairbanks residents who died while homeless or without shelter during the innaugural Fairbanks Homeless Persons Memorial Day ceremony at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A Fairbanks homeless man who died from exposure on Dec. 23 was unsheltered after his tent likely burned down, according to Fairbanks Housing Coordinator Brynn Butler.

Charles Akiviana, 55, was found dead near a hotel on Old Airport Way after first responders received a call from a hotel guest. Akiviana likely died from the cold temperatures, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.

