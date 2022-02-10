When Cathy Jacoby opened her 2022 Real Property Assessment Notice from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, she was shocked.
The value of her home rose from $71,883 in 2021 to $138,792 in 2022.
"My siding is literally falling off," she said. “If you drive by my house, there is no way it could go up by that much when I have done nothing to it on the outside.”
Jacoby is not alone. A spike in demand for housing in the borough has caused home values to rise, and many borough residents are expressing surprise at the tax value the assessors office has calculated for their homes. Assessments are largely based on the sale price of similar homes nearby.
Local leaders are hearing from residents about the steep rise in property assessments. On Tuesday, Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly posted on Facebook that he has been getting private messages asking why the city is raising property values.
"The borough did it, not the city. Don't drag me into it," he wrote, following up with a laughing-crying emoji.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward published a video on Jan. 27 discussing the local real estate market and tax assessment notices, which went in the mail on Feb. 2.
"2021 was a very active year," Ward said. "We had a record-breaking number of sales that occurred here in the Fairbanks North Star Borough."
Home values borough-wide have increased by about 10% with the average home now costing $304,000, up 11.5% from $273,000, Ward said.
Commercial property values increased on average by 15%, the mayor said at a routine press availability on Tuesday.
Typically, property values rise by about 2-3% year over year.
"Just because your property value increased — that doesn't necessarily mean that your tax value will increase," Ward said.
A voter-instilled tax revenue cap limits how much money the government can collect from taxpayers, and that cap may put downward pressure on the mill rate, according to Ward, though he added that it's too soon to know where the mill rate will land.
The important thing to keep in mind about assessment notices, Ward said, is do the numbers reflect what the property could actually be sold for?
Questioning your assessment
Under state law, borough assessors are obligated to set a value on properties that reflects the true market value. Still, mistakes are sometimes made and the borough has a process for that, which Ward outlined.
The first step for anyone who wishes to question their tax assessment notice is to call the borough Assessing Department at 907-459-1428 to discuss errors, omissions or inequities. Changes can be made 30 days from the mailing date of the assessment notice.
"If an understanding cannot be reached regarding the assessment, you may file the Notice of Appeal form," reads a borough announcement.
The Notice of Appeal must be filed no later than 5 p.m. March 4. These appeals are addressed by the Board of Equalization, which is made up of five members with expertise in real estate or construction who are appointed by the mayor.
The burden of proof is on the taxpayer to show that the value set by the borough is improper. Those who disagree with a Board of Equalization decision can appeal to the Fairbanks Superior Court.
Officials described the assessments and the mill rate as separate entities that "marry" later in the year after the municipal budget is decided.
Ward is currently working on a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget proposal to present to the Borough Assembly. His deadline is April 1.
Jacoby, who lives in Slaterville, is considering her options.
"These houses are not fancy," she said. "I am a single mom who is only living here because it’s cheaper than rent.”