A long-time University of Alaska Fairbanks professor died at his Kasilof home Thursday morning from a propane leak and explosion, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
First responders were dispatched to 69-year-old Stephen Okkonen's home on Mile 7.5 of Kalifornsky Beach Road just before 5:30 a.m.
They found the house was on fire, and a search found Okkonen dead inside the home.
Okkonen was a research associate professor at UAF and an oceanographer studying ocean currents. More recently, he was working with whale biologists on migration patterns in the Chukchi Sea.
State Troopers said Okkonen's next of kin have been notified and his body sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office.
