Alaska State Troopers

A long-time University of Alaska Fairbanks professor died at his Kasilof home Thursday morning from a propane leak and explosion, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.

First responders were dispatched to 69-year-old Stephen Okkonen's home on Mile 7.5 of Kalifornsky Beach Road just before 5:30 a.m.

