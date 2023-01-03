A West Fairbanks couple placed first in the 2022 Golden Valley Electric Association’s Holiday Lights Contest, winning a $300 GVEA credit.
Charlie and Kathy Young have been putting up holiday lights at their home on Birch Lane for about 20 years, and the display has grown a little every year, according to Charlie. This year’s display included approximately 15,000 LED bulbs and could be viewed between 4-10 p.m. during the holiday season.
The Youngs began installing the lights around Thanksgiving and the process took about two weeks, Charlie said.
“The neighbors love them. People ask me if the neighbors are sick of them, but I get nothing but compliments.”
GVEA started the Holiday Lights Contest in the 1950s, holding it annually for a number of years. Eventually the contest died out, but GVEA brought it back in 2020 to raise spirits and joy in the midst of Covid-19. The contest is conducted through GVEA’s Facebook page, which is where photo entries are posted.
