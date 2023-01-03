A West Fairbanks couple placed first in the 2022 Golden Valley Electric Association’s Holiday Lights Contest, winning a $300 GVEA credit.

Charlie and Kathy Young have been putting up holiday lights at their home on Birch Lane for about 20 years, and the display has grown a little every year, according to Charlie. This year’s display included approximately 15,000 LED bulbs and could be viewed between 4-10 p.m. during the holiday season.

