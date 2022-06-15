A former Fairbanks mayor who showed that Black politicians could get support from white voters, and who later went to prison after being convicted of stealing federal grant money, died June 9 after a lengthy illness. Jim Hayes was 76.
Hayes served three terms as mayor of the city of Fairbanks during the 1990s and was later sentenced to 5½ years in federal prison after a jury convicted him and his wife, Chris, of stealing $450,000 in federal congressional earmark money for personal expenses, including a family wedding reception and a church remodeling project.
After his release in 2012, Hayes lived a quiet life in Doyon Estates, attending Sunday services at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, doting on his grandchildren and traveling, according to a close family friend. He died peacefully. Hayes was a religious man and a member of the clergy who “believed to the very end that God has the last word,” the friend said.
His election in 1993 as “Alaska’s First Black Mayor” spurred national news coverage, including a story in Ebony magazine. The tall, impeccably-dressed and bespectacled man in the magazine photograph looked commanding.
“In Fairbanks, people tend to accept you as you are,” Hayes, a Lathrop High School graduate who moved to Fairbanks in 1955, told Ebony. “They just want to hear your platform and hear what you believe in, and then see you go out and work really hard. That’s been the key to my success.”
The hard work started at a young age. As a child, Hayes shined shoes, delivered newspapers and worked odd jobs, according to Anne Janette Johnson, who wrote a biography of Hayes.
He was born in California and moved to Fairbanks with his mother. He attended Joy Elementary School and Lathrop High School, helping the basketball team win the 1964 state championship.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and worked as a correctional officer, elementary school teacher and was appointed director of the Alaska bureau of the President’s Council on Youth and Job Opportunity in 1971.
Former Gov. Bill Egan named him deputy director of the governor’s Manpower Planning Division shortly thereafter. In 1972, he accepted a position as a fraud investigator with the Attorney General’s Office for Consumer Protection in Fairbanks.
His first election to public office was in 1973 when he ran for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education. Hayes ran for the Fairbanks City Council in 1987. He was a Democrat.
“He and I both ran for city council that year for different seats,” said fellow former Fairbanks city Mayor Jerry Cleworth, a Republican.
The two were the “odd men out,” he said.
“The city was coming off of a lot of oil revenue from the state of Alaska,” Cleworth said. That helped city leaders fund their budgets.
“We could see the warning signs that this was rapidly coming to an end,” Cleworth said. “One year, the city hit a wall and we had to work to make a lot of extreme cuts.”
“I enjoyed working with Jim because I had an ally on the council,” Cleworth said. “One of the first things we did was cut council members’ benefits.”
“One other thing I enjoyed about Jim is he had kind of a sixth sense about him. When you would hear presentations, he could kind of read between the lines … It was sometimes actually fun when we were on opposite sides of an issue to debate him.”
Joe Blackburn was Hayes’ pastor during the last few years, but Blackburn said he thought of Hayes as a mentor.
“I would pull off of him ideas and suggestions every chance I got,” Blackburn said.
Hayes served on the church governing council, and Blackburn said knowing him was “a great honor and humbling.”
The pastor said that Hayes, also a trained minister, was careful to avoid upstaging him.
“What I will miss most is just his presence,” Blackburn said. “His friendship. The dialogue that we would have.”
“I’ve known Jim [Hayes] for a long time, decades, and have always had good experiences with him,” Jim Matherly, current mayor of Fairbanks, said in a prepared statement. “He did a lot for Fairbanks, and I really respect all the hard work he did for our community. My prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”
Gary Wilken, a businessman who later represented Fairbanks in the Alaska Senate, played on the winning Lathrop basketball team with Hayes, who played center.
“Jim was a rock on our ’64 state championship basketball team. He was steady Eddie and always there for a pat on the back when earned or a swift kick just a little lower when needed. Sue and I thought the world of his leadership of the city he knew so well and loved so much. We’re going to miss that huge smile and contagious laugh. When you lead with your heart everyone knows it, and we all knew Jim Hayes,” Wilken wrote in an email message.
A celebration of life is planned for Hayes at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He will be buried at the Northern Lights Memorial Cemetery on Yankovich Road.
The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that a contribution be made to the American Diabetes Association or the building fund for Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Members of the Hayes family declined to be interviewed.