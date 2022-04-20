The Tanana Yukon Historical Society is presenting a talk tonight on the significance of Alaska’s buildings.
The talk starts at 7 p.m. in Pioneer Hall at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. It’s also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3jUGvs8. It is free to attend and open to the public.
Ray Bonnell, Janet Matheson and Gary Pohl will lead the discussion on the state’s historical buildings.
Artist and historian Bonnell grew up in an historic mining town in California, worked as a writer for government agencies, and is a founding member of the Friends of the Tanana Valley Railroad. He’s spent the past 30 years tramping around Alaska drawing historic buildings and creating the “Sketches of Alaska” column for Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for the past 12. Producing two books on historic sites, he’s working on a third and serves on the Alaska Historical Commission.
Matheson is an historical architect, having performed historic resource surveys, historic restoration designs and documentation of historic properties, as required by state and federal historic preservation standards.
Pohl is a long-time Alaskan with 46 years of professional architectural experience in Alaska. His body of work principally consists of commercial, institutional, military and governmental projects. He works on a limited number of small projects deemed to benefit their respective communities.
For more information about this and other lectures sponsored by the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society, please call 907-488-3383 or email tyhs@alaska.net.