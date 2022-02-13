The Tanana Yukon Historical Society is presenting its first program of the year, “Recognizing the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and Its History.”
Bill Schneider, Sue Sherif and Karen Brewster will present the program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom at bit.ly/3BdbTtC.
The presentation will feature significant moments in the years leading up to ANCSA, the passage of the act and the subsequent evolution of issues emanating from the legislation
Brewster is a research associate with Project Jukebox and the Oral History Program at Elmer E. Rasmuson Library at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Schneider is a retired historian and the former oral historian at UAF. Sherif is a retired librarian, having served at both Noel Wien in Fairbanks and the Alaska State Library
For more information about this and other lectures sponsored by the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society, call 907-488-3383 or email tyhs@alaska.net. All TYHS events are free and open to the public. Visit the website at www.tananayukonhistory.org for more.