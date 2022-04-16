Alaska political campaigns gained momentum in Fairbanks this week, with high-profile visits from former Gov. Bill Walker and Les Gara, who are both running for governor, as well as Sen. Josh Revak, who’s seeking to fill Alaska’s only seat in Congress.
Walker, who was in Fairbanks Thursday, told the News-Miner that he is seeking a return to the governor’s office to set Alaska’s economy on a better footing financially and stem the out-migration of working-age adults.
Walker, who campaigned with running mate Heidi Drygas, said he would focus on growing jobs through a windfall of funds coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
An independent, Walker emphasized his ability to work across the aisle to achieve goals for the state. “We are a little bit of everything, in some respects,” Walker said during a stop with Drygas at the News-Miner.
“We tend to meet folks where they are and not try to change their positions on anything. We bring middle ground, practical, nonpartisan solutions for Alaska and Alaskans,” Walker said.
“We are not anti-party at all but we have reached a point as a state that we believe with some issues we can do it better and accomplish more by working with all sides,” Walker said.
Earlier in the week, Democrat Les Gara made a swing through the greater Fairbanks area. Like Walker, Gara knows state government. He is a Democratic former member of the House of Representatives and a former assistant attorney general.
Gara said that he would continue support for Alaska’s oil and gas industry and strengthen the University of Alaska as an economic driver for the state. Gara also would improve the per-pupil school funding formula, which has not changed in five years.
But Gara said he would end oil tax credits to shore up and fund other areas of the Alaska economy. “This state does not have the money for schools or the university, which holds the Fairbanks economy together,” Gara said.
Voter concerns on resource development
Revak, who is running for Congress, visited Fairbanks and the Interior. Revak is an Iraqi military veteran who now serves in the Alaska state Senate.
Revak, a Republican, said he is hearing concerns from voters about the future of resource development in Alaska.
“That is something we are focused on very heavily. Last year, we [the U.S] purchased more oil from Russia than we are allowed to produce in Alaska,” Revak said. “Moving oil production overseas to Russia is not responsible or environmentally friendly. I hear that from a lot of folks.”
Anne Garland Young, the widow of Rep. Don Young, endorsed Revak’s bid this week to fill the seat of her late husband, who died unexpectedly on March 18.
Revak has been a state legislator since 2018. He worked in Young’s office for six years, and his campaign website features a photo of him with the congressman. Revak described Young as “more like family than a boss.”
Revak, who was wounded during his military service, said that “I came back as a broken veteran trying to re-integrate, and Congressman Young gave me a shot and invested heavily in my development, and that means the world.”
Young “made a lasting impact on our country, and in my life as a mentor and friend,” Revak added. “It is a humbling honor to know that Anne believes in me and trusts me to continue Congressman Young’s legacy.”