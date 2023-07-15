The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) continued Friday evening at The Big Dipper with an open Native regalia contest, dance performances, and the two-foot high kick.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 8:56 am
The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) continued Friday evening at The Big Dipper with an open Native regalia contest, dance performances, and the two-foot high kick.
Friday night events kicked off with the Open Native Regalia competition. Renae Brockmeyer placed first in the Indian cloth category, followed by Telele Tahbone.
Cingarkaq Peter won the Indian hide category. She said she wore a traditional moose hide dress made for her auntie by her grandmother. The moccasins were gifted to her grandma. Peter said she was glad she was able to participate in the competition, even though she wasn’t competing with anyone else in the Indian hide category.
Kylee Smith won the Eskimo cloth category, followed by Lauryn Panruk Hansen and Catherine Moses.
First place in the Eskimo fur category went to Lila Moses and second place went to Micahela Stephens.
Dance performance
The North Slope Dancers brought music and dancing to the games as they invited everyone to come to the main floor and join the dancing. The audience joined in on the dancing, or contributed whistles and cheers.
Two-foot high kick
In the two-foot high kick, contestants kick a hanging ball with both feet together and land without losing their balance. After each successful kick, the ball is raised.
The two-foot high kick originated in coastal whaling villages as a way for messengers to signal that a whale or other game had been caught.
Athletes gave each other encouragement and tips throughout the game, and the crowd cheered as athletes grunted and jumped as high as they could.
Alice Johnston, of Palmer, won the women’s category of the two-foot high kick, jumping 78 inches. Johnston said she’s been competing since she was 9 years old — she’s now 30. Johnston said her training consists of plyometrics and strength training.
“Life is about balance,” she said.
Johnston was followed by Amber Vaska, of Fairbanks, who placed second after kicking 72-inches high and Veronica McDonald, of Yellowknife, who kicked 66 inches high.
Colton Paul took first in the men’s category of the two foot high kick after kicking 100-inches high.
Paul was followed by Parker Kenick, of Nome, who kicked 92-inches high. Kenick said he was excited to place second. “I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but I was excited to see old and new faces,” he said. Kenick also competed in the scissor broad jump, Alaskan high kick, knee jump, and the greased pole walk. He said he wasn’t sure what to expect this weekend but knew he would be surrounded by great athletes.
Andrew Kashevarof, of Anchorage, finished in third place kicking 90-inches high.
