Diversified Restaurant Group will soon open the doors to Fairbanks newest fast-food addition.
Arby’s restaurant is currently under construction and is scheduled to open June 14. The location will serve the chain’s famous meat sandwiches and a variety of sides, like shakes and crinkle fries.
Located at 1391 University Ave. South, Arby’s will occupy the old Carl’s Jr. restaurant. Manager James Poole says the building has undergone extensive renovations and installed all new equipment in preparation for the opening. The franchised location plans to hire more than 40 residents in the coming weeks.
Started in 1964, Arby’s is an American fast food sandwich chain with more than 3,400 restaurant locations nationwide. Diversified Restaurant Group, whose mission is to “provide perpetual growth opportunities to our team members and outstanding food, service and support to the communities in which we serve,” owns five other franchised Arby’s locations in the state of Alaska.
Poole says he is hoping to open a restaurant “where people want to work” and emphasized Diversified Restaurant Group’s commitment to employee growth and benefits.
“The restaurant will have lots of structure and systems for everything. We will celebrate team member wins and feature a community board inside,” Poole said.
Newly hired employee Nicholas Music says he accepted the position at Arby’s over other job offers in Fairbanks because of the restaurant’s impressive employee benefits and high starting wage.
Alaska’s newest Arby’s location will offer all the same menu items as the Lower 48 and will feature rotating monthly specials like the two for $6 meal deal.
Poole says the Arby’s team is excited to “bring roast beef back to Fairbanks” and encouraged interested individuals to apply online.
