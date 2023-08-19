An Herbal First Aid class for home, travel and emergencies is being offered from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Heart Stream Yoga, 3677 College Road #11. The class has a $15 suggested donation and participants are encouraged to bring snacks to share. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Herbal First Aid teaches useful ways of using herbal medicines with injury, pain and infections. This course will cover gathering, preparing and utilizing plants with a focus on Alaska plants. The class aims for people to be able to prepare an herbal first aid kid for themselves, family and community.