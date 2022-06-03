Richardson Highway travelers face a significant detour today until about 7 p.m. after heavy flooding from snow melt washed out a culvert near Mile 167 at Gillispie Creek, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Drivers trying to reach Glennallen or Valdez are being diverted to the Alaska Highway and the Tok Cutoff, adding about 90 minutes to their travel time.
The washout is near an active DOT road project.
"Maintenance and Operation is coordinating with Construction and the contractor from the nearby project to address the problem and reopen the highway," reads a statement from the DOT.
The washout is between the Denali Highway and the Glenn Highway. The failed culvert was reportedly installed in 1951. The section of roadway was already flagged for reconstruction, according to Danielle Tessen, DOT Northern Region public information officer.
The flooding started Thursday about 3 p.m. and the road went down to one lane, Tessen said. DOT was monitoring the section of roadway and noticed conditions growing worse.
"All of that water, that culvert just didn't handle it very well," Tessen said.
The emergency road closure started about 7 a.m. Friday.
"It's an emergency repair," Tessen said. "Luckily, we have a construction crew right there. We are working together with them to install it and get the road back up."
The culvert will be replaced and gravel will be put down with plans to repave the roadway sometime before winter, Tessen said.