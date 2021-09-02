Supporters raised nearly $178,000 during the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk last month.
The walk, held Aug. 21, celebrated heart and stroke survivors, raised lifesaving funds and encouraged physical activity.
Foundation Health Partners was the top fundraising company. TOTE Fairbanks was the top fundraising team, and Amy Cook was the walker who collected the most donations.
For 30 days before the Heart Walk, some volunteers tracked their minutes of physical activity through the Heart Walk app. Participants were encouraged to aim to be active at least 150 minutes every week.
Move More Challenge leaders, at last report, included Foundation Health Partners as the top company, Pace Setters as the top team and Erin M. As the top walker.
“Regular physical activity greater than 150 minutes per week improves mood, give you energy and improves quality of sleep,” according to Romel Wrenn, M.C., FACC, Porter Heart and Vascular Center. “All fantastic benefits to getting out and walking with our community at the Fairbanks Heart Walk.”
Funds raised from the Fairbanks Heart Walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health by reducing barriers to health care access and quality.
Participants were encouraged this year to either join the Heart Walk in person on Aug. 21 or create a path of their own. “From parks and parkways to tucked away trails, participants can move at any location that inspires their heart health,” the Fairbanks Heart Walk said in a press release.
“The past year has shows us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” said Lisa Sundborg, leader of the 2021 Fairbanks Heart Walk. “The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission.”